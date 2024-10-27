Hawkins Tallies 4 Points In Win Against Idaho

October 27, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Toledo Walleye News Release







Boise, ID - The Toledo Walleye defeated the Idaho Steelheads in the finale of the series at Idaho Central Arena with a final score of 5-2.

How it Happened:

A quiet first period had the game scoreless heading into the second period. Toledo led in shots on goal 12-8 at the end of the first.

At 4:47 of the second, Idaho got on the board first with a goal by Gavin White. The majority of the period was quiet in terms of scoring but had 6 penalties between the two teams.

Toledo flipped a switch and tied the game with a goal by Trenton Bliss at 15:40, his third of the season. Brandon Hawkins and Jalen Smereck assisted the icebreaker.

Nearly two minutes later the Walleye did it again! This time it was Brandon Hawkins with the goal, his first of the season. His line mate, Tyler Spezia had the assist.

2:16 into the third, the previous Walleye goal repeated itself vis versa! Tyler Spezia got the power play goal with a huge assist from Brandon Hawkins.

Toledo stayed strong on the power play when Grant Gabriele tallied another goal for the Walleye at 11:58 of the third, giving the Walleye a commanding 4-1 lead.

Idaho responded at 18:28 to make it a 2-goal game with a goal from Ty Pelton-Byce.

Toledo sealed the deal with an empty-net goal from Trenton Bliss giving the Walleye a 5-2 win.

Three Stars Sponsored by Local 245:

1. TOL - B. Hawkins (1G, 3A)

2. TOL - J. Bednar (25 SVS)

3. IDH - G. White (1G)

What's Next:

The Toledo Walleye will travel home for opening night next weekend where they will face the Wheeling Nailers on November 1 at the Huntington Center. Puck drop will be at 7:15 p.m. EST.

