Cyclones Conclude Busy Weekend, Fall to Wings 3-1 on the Road

October 27, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Kalamazoo, Mich. - The Cincinnati Cyclones dropped their final game of the weekend, following a 3-1 road loss to the Kalamazoo Wings on Sunday afternoon. Despite a goal from Nick Issacson to start the scoring, three unanswered from the Wings gave them their third victory of the 2024-25 season.

Headlining the game was a 38 save performance from Kalamazoo rookie goaltender Ty Young. In his professional debut, the 2022 fifth round pick for the Vancouver Canucks stonewalled Cincinnati, including 14 saves in the final period to earn his first win in ECHL play.

Early in the first period, the Cyclones asserted themselves offensively, with a breakaway chance that was denied by Young.

The Cyclones had to kill three penalties in the first period. Cincinnati is now a perfect 11/11 on the penalty kill to start the 2024-25 season.

Just over halfway through regulation, Tristan Ashbrook and Quinn Preston went toe-to-toe and picked up fighting majors.

Quickly after, at 14:06 of the second period Nick Issacson searched for Patrick Bajkov on the rush. After his pass was blocked, the Oakville, Ontario native rifled a shot past the left shoulder of Young to give Cincinnati their lone goal of the afternoon.

92 seconds later, Kalamazoo responded with a goal of their own. Josh Bloom scored on the backdoor feed from Zach Okabe to even the score at 1-1.

After heading into the second intermission tied at 1-1, Ben Berard scored a late goal with 4:48 left in regulation to give Kalamazoo the late advantage.

Max Humitz iced the game with an empty-netter to record his third goal in back-to-back games and provide insurance for the home team.

The Cyclones return to Heritage Bank Center on Friday, Nov. 1 as they host the Bloomington Bison for the first time in franchise history. Friday will also mark the team's Shutout the Hate night where the Cyclones will celebrate a great night of hockey, togetherness, and pride. Additionally, it will be the first 513 Friday of the season featuring $5 Craft Drafts and Seltzers, $1 Popcorn, and $3 Burgers. Shutout the Hate jerseys will be auctioned off online with the auctions ending immediately following the game.

