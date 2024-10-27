Goaltender Ben Kraws Recalled by AHL's Texas Stars

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that goaltender Ben Kraws has been recalled by the AHL's Texas Stars.

Kraws, 24, has appeared in three games with Idaho posting a (2-1-0-) record with a 2.68 goals against average and .920 save percentage. The 6-foot-5, 195lb netminder made his ECHL debut on Oct. 18 making 26 saves on 28 shots in a 7-2 win over Utah. He started the series opener vs. Toledo on Wednesday turning aside 41 of 43 shots in a 5-2 win before suffering his first loss last night, 5-2, making 25 saves on 29 shots.

He made 26 saves on 27 shots in his professional debut on Mar. 30, 2024 with Texas in a 2-1 victory over Iowa. He finished last season making four starts for Texas posting a (2-2-0) record with a 2.77 goals against average and .901 save percentage. He made one start and one relief appearance for the Stars last year in the Calder Cup Playoffs. He posted a 14-17-6 record with 2.49 goals against average and .919 save percentage in 37 appearances at St. Lawrence University during the 2023-24 campaign and was nominated for the Hobey Baker Award for the NCAA's top men's ice hockey player of the year. Prior to his time at St. Lawrence, the Cranbury, NJ native played two seasons at Arizona State University from 2021-23 posting a (15-11-1) record in 33 appearances. He also played two seasons at Miami Ohio University from 2019-21. In parts of five seasons of NCAA college hockey from 2019-24 he appeared in 89 games posting a (30-41-9) record with a 2.98 goals against average and .906 save percentage with three shutouts.

Idaho opens the season this Friday night at the Idaho Central Arena hosting the Utah Grizzlies at 7:10 p.m.Call the Steelheads Front Office at 208-383-0080 for ticket packages for the upcoming season. Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

