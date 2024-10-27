Skirving Tallies Two Goals, Three Points in Home Opener to Nailers, 5-4

The Reading Royals (3-1-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, dropped their first game of the regular season at the hands of the Wheeling Nailers (2-1-0) by a 5-4 final on Sunday, October 26th at the club's home opener at Santander Arena. Goaltender Parker Gahagen (2-1-0) suffered the loss in goal for Reading with 31 saves on 36 shots faced. Wheeling's goaltender Sergei Murashov (1-0-0) earned the win in goal with 16 saves on 20 shots faced.

After a scoreless first period where Reading was outshot 8-4, Wheeling scored the game's opening three goals to take a 3-0 lead 7:28 into the second period. Matty De St. Phalle at 1:42, Chris Ortiz at 2:19 and Chris Cameron at 7:28 all scored their first goals of the season, with Cameron's coming as the rookie's first professional goal, as well. Todd Skirving and Connor McMenamin scored back-to-back goals within a span of 62 seconds to draw the deficit to one at 8:06 and 9:08, respectively.

Reading evened the score, 3-3, on Travis Broughman's first goal as a Royal 1:16 into the third period. Shane Sellar earned the primary assist on Broughman's equalizer while Skirving earned the secondary helper. Wheeling responded with a pair of goals by Sam Houde and Logan Pietila at 4:31 and 11:38 to restore their two-goal lead, 5-3.

Skirving notched his third point and second goal in the game to cut the deficit back to one with a shorthanded goal in the final 1:05 of regulation. The shorthanded goal was assisted by Logan Britt and was the final goal in the 5-4 final victory for Wheeling.

