Royals Acquire D Titcomb from Wheeling for D Beaudry

March 3, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release





Reading, PA - The Reading Royals announced Tuesday the team has acquired defenseman Aaron Titcomb from Wheeling in exchange for defenseman Jeremy Beaudry. Titcomb registered one goal, nine points and 36 penalty minutes in 46 games with Wheeling this campaign. He has skated in 92 career ECHL games, tallying two goals and 15 points.

He won Wheeling's team community service award in 2018-19, volunteering time to work with local D.A.R.E programs. Titcomb stands 6-foot-4 and weighs 220 pounds. He skated for four seasons at Merrimack from 2014-18 and scored one goal and 14 points in 102 contests.

Beaudry scored four goals and 20 points in 39 games with Reading.

Reading's next game is at Maine Fri., Mar. 6 at 7:15 p.m. The next night, the Royals visit Worcester at 7:05 p.m. before working down the east coast for Reading's next home contest Sun., Mar. 8 at 4:00 p.m. vs. Brampton for First Responders Night, pres. by Met-Ed.

Upcoming Home Games: royalshockey.com/promotions

Sun., Mar. 8 at 4:00 p.m. vs. Brampton (First Responders Game, Pres. by Met-Ed)

Game pres. by Met-Ed - the Reading Fire/Police squads face the Allentown squads before the game at 12:30 p.m. - 1 ticket includes admission to both games | $1 Hot Dogs, Sodas and Nachos | Touch a Truck Event for Kids | Faith & Family Night - Church Group Rates Available | Heaven's Thunder music performance | Last Postgame Party of the season with players at Cheers! Restaurant at the DoubleTree Hotel.

Fri., Mar. 13 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Norfolk (Mental Health Awareness Night)

If a Royals player records a hat trick at the game, one fan will win $10,000 | Special Theme Jersey | Green Ice for the First Time in Royals History | Mental Health Awareness Night | College ID Night: $5 tickets with valid college ID at box office| $1 Green Beer and $1 Domestic Beers | Deibler Dental Royals and Flyers Alumni Coaster Set Giveaway

Sat., Mar. 14 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Norfolk (Autism Awareness, Scout and Teacher Appreciation)

Sensory-friendly game, with subdued atmosphere with music and lighting, plus quiet spaces in the arena | Green Ice

3 Lucky Fans will each get to pick a player they think will score a Hat Trick in a contest to win a Jeep Compass Limited | Autism Awareness jerseys | Scout & Teacher Night | BSOHA Royals Puck Giveaway | $1 Rainbow treat or Dippin' Dots | Diaper Drive to benefit Mary's Shelter in Reading

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 3, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.