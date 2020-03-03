ECHL Transactions - March 3
March 3, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, March 3, 2020:
Adirondack:
Delete Brett Beauvais, D traded to Rapid City
Allen:
Add Ben Carroll, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Brett Pollock, F activated from reserve
Delete Dereck Baribeau, G recalled to Iowa by Minnesota
Cincinnati:
Delete Jamie Phillips, G traded to Brampton
Florida:
Delete Nick Ford, F traded to Norfolk
Fort Wayne:
Delete Patrick Munson, G traded to Orlando
Greenville:
Add Joe Masonius, D added to active roster (traded from Norfolk)
Add Jake Kupsky, G activated from reserve
Delete Ryan Bednard, G recalled to Springfield by Florida (NHL)
Add Matt Marcinew, F assigned by Stockton [3/2]
Delte Matt Marcinew, F recalled by Springfield [3/2]
Delete Cedric Lacroix, F recalled by Charlotte [3/2]
Kalamazoo:
Add Zach Saar, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Garret Ross, F activated from reserve
Delete Zach Saar, F suspended by team, removed from roster
Delete Mitch Eliot, D recalled to Utica by Vancouver
Delete Josh Teves, D recalled to Utica by Vancouver
Norfolk:
Add John Furgele, D added to active roster (traded from Greenville)
Orlando:
Add Dan Herman, G added as EBUG
Add Cody Donaghey, D activated from reserve
Delete J.M. Piotrowski, F placed on reserve
Delete Clint Windsor, G loaned to Belleville [3/2]
Reading:
Delete Jeremy Beaudry, D traded to Wheeling
South Carolina:
Delete Matt Weis, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/2)
Tulsa:
Add Cam Knight, D activated from reserve
Add Jacob Benson, F activated from reserve
Wheeling:
Add Carlos Fornaris, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Jordan Ruby, G placed on reserve
Delete Craig Skudalski, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/22)
Delete Aaron Titcomb, D traded to Reading
Wichita:
Delete Patrik Parkkonen, D loaned to Chicago (AHL)
Worcester:
Add Arnaud Durandeau, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Evan Buitenhuis, G activated from reserve
Delete Jakub Skarek, G recalled to Bridgeport by NY Islanders
Delete Arnaud Durandeau, F recalled to Bridgeport by NY Islanders
