ECHL Transactions - March 3

March 3, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, March 3, 2020:

Adirondack:

Delete Brett Beauvais, D traded to Rapid City

Allen:

Add Ben Carroll, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Brett Pollock, F activated from reserve

Delete Dereck Baribeau, G recalled to Iowa by Minnesota

Cincinnati:

Delete Jamie Phillips, G traded to Brampton

Florida:

Delete Nick Ford, F traded to Norfolk

Fort Wayne:

Delete Patrick Munson, G traded to Orlando

Greenville:

Add Joe Masonius, D added to active roster (traded from Norfolk)

Add Jake Kupsky, G activated from reserve

Delete Ryan Bednard, G recalled to Springfield by Florida (NHL)

Add Matt Marcinew, F assigned by Stockton [3/2]

Delte Matt Marcinew, F recalled by Springfield [3/2]

Delete Cedric Lacroix, F recalled by Charlotte [3/2]

Kalamazoo:

Add Zach Saar, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Garret Ross, F activated from reserve

Delete Zach Saar, F suspended by team, removed from roster

Delete Mitch Eliot, D recalled to Utica by Vancouver

Delete Josh Teves, D recalled to Utica by Vancouver

Norfolk:

Add John Furgele, D added to active roster (traded from Greenville)

Orlando:

Add Dan Herman, G added as EBUG

Add Cody Donaghey, D activated from reserve

Delete J.M. Piotrowski, F placed on reserve

Delete Clint Windsor, G loaned to Belleville [3/2]

Reading:

Delete Jeremy Beaudry, D traded to Wheeling

South Carolina:

Delete Matt Weis, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/2)

Tulsa:

Add Cam Knight, D activated from reserve

Add Jacob Benson, F activated from reserve

Wheeling:

Add Carlos Fornaris, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Jordan Ruby, G placed on reserve

Delete Craig Skudalski, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/22)

Delete Aaron Titcomb, D traded to Reading

Wichita:

Delete Patrik Parkkonen, D loaned to Chicago (AHL)

Worcester:

Add Arnaud Durandeau, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Evan Buitenhuis, G activated from reserve

Delete Jakub Skarek, G recalled to Bridgeport by NY Islanders

Delete Arnaud Durandeau, F recalled to Bridgeport by NY Islanders

