Florida's Garlent Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Player of the Month

March 3, 2020





PRINCETON, N.J. - Hunter Garlent of the Florida Everblades has been named the Warrior Hockey ECHLâPlayer of the Month for February.

Garlent scored seven goals, added 12 assists and was a +15 in 12 games during the month.

The 25-year-old tallied at least one point in 10 of his 12 outings inâFebruary, including seven multi-point games. Garlent posted four points (2g-2a) in a 5-2 win against Jacksonville onâFeb. 29 and added six other two-point games.

Under an AmericanâHockey League contract with Milwaukee, Garlent is tied for seventh among ECHLârookies with 41 points (16g-25a) in 51 games with the Everblades this season.

Prior to turning pro, Garlent tallied 131 points (40g-91a) in 90 career games at St. Mary's University and posted 269 points (107g-162a) in 292 career Ontario Hockey League games with Guelph and Peterborough.

Runners Up: Chase Lang, Jacksonville (13 gp, 8g, 10a, 18 pts.) and Josh Kestner,âToledo (13 gp, 7g, 9a, 16 pts).

Also Nominated: Eric Neiley (Atlanta), Brett McKenzie (Fort Wayne), Brett Supinski (Idaho), Justin Taylor (Kalamazoo), Taylor Cammarata (Orlando), Matthew Weis (SouthâCarolina), Graham Knott (Wheeling) and Stefan Fournier (Wichita).

