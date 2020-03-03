Parkkonen Loaned to Chicago
March 3, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release
WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today that defenseman Patrik Parkkonen has been loaned to the Chicago Wolves.
Parkkonen, 27, earns his second call-up of the season after being loaned to Bakersfield back in November. The Porvoo, Finland native is having an outstanding year for the Thunder. He leads the team in scoring with 45 points and has a four-game point streak (1g, 6a). Parkkonen is tied for first in power play assists (18), second among defenseman in points (45) and second among defenseman in assists (37).
The 5-foot-9, 187-pound blueliner is in his first season as a pro in North America. He played in the EBEL last year for Orli Znojmo, where he tallied 26 points (7g, 19a) in 45 games.
Wichita continues its seven-game road trip on Saturday night with a visit to Independence to face Kansas City at 7:05 p.m.
