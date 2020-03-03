Conway returns from AHL for Gladiators playoff push

Duluth, GA - With just 14 games remaining in the regular season, and in the thick of the playoff race, Atlanta receives a big piece back. Returning from his third trip in the AHL this season, outstanding rookie forward Scott Conway comes back from the Providence Bruins and will join the team for tonight's game in Orlando.

Conway has had quite a year, playing on four different levels. Before leaving the Glads on his most recent call-up, he had a February most hockey players only dream about. Scott began the month by scoring the first goal to start the annual Teddy Bear Toss on February 1. After playing in the game on February 2, he joined England's national team for the Olympic qualifiers, as he tried to help Great Britain earn a spot in the XXIV Olympic Winter Games in Beijing for 2022. Scott then returned to Atlanta on February 14, after spending about a week and a half in England. The day before his third call-up of the season, in a 4-3 win over rival Greenville, Conway netted the overtime winner on February 23.

Scott began his career as a pro this season, when he joined the Gladiators, after spending three years at Providence College. Last year at this time he was getting ready to play in the NCAA tournament and would help the Friars get to the Frozen Four. Conway began this season for Atlanta by scoring a goal in each of the first five games, including a hat trick. After scoring seven goals in those five games, he would be called up to the Providence Bruins for the first time, in late October. Scott would go back to the AHL, in mid-December for his second stint, and now returns from Providence for the third time this year.

In 36 games with the Gladiators this season, Conway has 32 points (16g, 16a). He played in one game in his most recent action with Providence. In three combined trips this year with the Providence Bruins, Scott played in 13 games and has five points (3g, 2a).

