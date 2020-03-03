'Blades Forward Hunter Garlent Named ECHL Player of Month
March 3, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release
ESTERO, Fla. - Florida Everblades forward Hunter Garlent has been named the Warrior Hockey ECHLâPlayer of the Month for February, the league announced on Tuesday.
Garlent scored seven goals, added 12 assists and was a +15 in 12 games during the month.
The 25-year-old tallied at least one point in 10 of his 12 outings inâFebruary, including seven multi-point games. Garlent posted four points (2g, 2a) in a 5-2 win against Jacksonville onâFeb. 29 and added six other two-point games.
Under an AmericanâHockey League contract with the Milwaukee Admirals, Garlent is tied for seventh among ECHLârookies with 41 points (16g, 25a) in 51 games with the Everblades this season.
Prior to turning pro, Garlent tallied 131 points (40g, 91a) in 90 career games at St. Mary's University and posted 269 points (107g, 162a) in 292 career Ontario Hockey League games with Guelph and Peterborough.
Garlent is the first Everblades player to win the ECHL's Player of the Month accolade this season. The last Everblades skater to be honored as the league's top player in a month was Mitchell Heard, who was the ECHL's Player of the Month in March 2018.
Garlent becomes the second 'Blades player to win a monthly award this month. Defenseman Ben Masella was named on Monday the AMI Graphics ECHL Plus Performer of the Month for February.
Florida starts its sixth straight three-game week with a Wednesday night matchup against the Jacksonville Icemen. Faceoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at Hertz Arena.
Images from this story
|
Florida Everblades forward Hunter Garlent
(Kevin Bires Photography)
