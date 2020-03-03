'Blades Forward Hunter Garlent Named ECHL Player of Month

March 3, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release







Florida Everblades forward Hunter Garlent

(Florida Everblades, Credit: Kevin Bires Photography) Florida Everblades forward Hunter Garlent(Florida Everblades, Credit: Kevin Bires Photography)

ESTERO, Fla. - Florida Everblades forward Hunter Garlent has been named the Warrior Hockey ECHLâPlayer of the Month for February, the league announced on Tuesday.

Garlent scored seven goals, added 12 assists and was a +15 in 12 games during the month.

The 25-year-old tallied at least one point in 10 of his 12 outings inâFebruary, including seven multi-point games. Garlent posted four points (2g, 2a) in a 5-2 win against Jacksonville onâFeb. 29 and added six other two-point games.

Under an AmericanâHockey League contract with the Milwaukee Admirals, Garlent is tied for seventh among ECHLârookies with 41 points (16g, 25a) in 51 games with the Everblades this season.

Prior to turning pro, Garlent tallied 131 points (40g, 91a) in 90 career games at St. Mary's University and posted 269 points (107g, 162a) in 292 career Ontario Hockey League games with Guelph and Peterborough.

Garlent is the first Everblades player to win the ECHL's Player of the Month accolade this season. The last Everblades skater to be honored as the league's top player in a month was Mitchell Heard, who was the ECHL's Player of the Month in March 2018.

Garlent becomes the second 'Blades player to win a monthly award this month. Defenseman Ben Masella was named on Monday the AMI Graphics ECHL Plus Performer of the Month for February.

Florida starts its sixth straight three-game week with a Wednesday night matchup against the Jacksonville Icemen. Faceoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at Hertz Arena.

Images from this story



Florida Everblades forward Hunter Garlent

(Kevin Bires Photography)

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 3, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.