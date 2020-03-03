Idaho's Point Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week

PRINCETON, N.J. - Colton Point of the Idaho Steelheads is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Feb. 24-March 1.

Point went 2-0-0 with one shutout, a 1.42 goals-against average and a save percentage of .952 in two victories against Utah last week.

The 21-year-old stopped 35 shots in a 4-3 shootout win on Wednesday and recorded his first career shutout with 25 saves in a 4-0 victory on Saturday.

Under a National Hockey League contract with the Dallas Stars, Point is 7-8-2 with one shutout, a 2.74 goals-against average and a save percentage of .902 in 19 appearances with the Steelheads this season. He has also appeared in one game with Texas of the AmericanâHockey League.

A native of North Bay, Ontario, Point has seen action in 32 career ECHL games with Idaho going 12-10-4 with a 2.94 goals-against average and a save percentage of .896.

Prior to turning pro, Point appeared in 43 career games at Colgate University where he was 18-17-7 with six shutouts, a 1.90 goals-against average and a save percentage of .938.

Runners Up: Tom McCollum,âReading (3-0-0, 1.00 GAA, .929 save pct) and Billy Christopoulos, Toledo (2-0-0, 0.50 GAA, .984 save pct.).

Also Nominated: Sean Bonar (Atlanta), Cam Johnson (Florida), Cole Kehler (Fort Wayne), Jake Hildebrand (Kalamazoo) and Logan Thompson (South Carolina).

