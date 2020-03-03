Rush Acquire Beauvais from Adirondack

(RAPID CITY, SD) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced today that the team has acquired defenseman Brett Beauvais from the Adirondack Thunder in exchange for cash considerations. The trade marks the first Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment of the week.

Beauvais comes to the Rush following appearances with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits and Adirondack Thunder this season. The 5'11", 185-pound defenseman began the season with the Swamp Rabbits and earned a pair of goals and 8 points in 28 games before being traded to Adirondack at the end of January, where he added another assist in 4 games.

A native of Summerside, Prince Edward Island, Beauvais is in the final months of his second season as a professional. Last year as a rookie, he skated with the Kansas City Mavericks and registered 5 assists in 30 games. Prior to turning professional, Beauvais played four seasons of NCAA hockey with Bemidji State University and Robert Morris University, earning 4 goals and 20 points in 114 games. With Bemidji State, he earned 2016 WCHA All-Academic Team honors, and helped lead the Beavers to the 2017 WCHA Regular Season Championship. Additionally, he played in the BCHL with the Penticton Vees in 2013-14, where he earned BCHL Top Defenseman and First Team All-Star honors and led the league in assists and points amongst defensemen, and two seasons in the NAHL with the Kalamazoo Jr. Wings, where he earned All-North Division Team honors in 2013.

