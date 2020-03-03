Everblades Pick up Clifford from Tulsa to Add to Defensive Depth
March 3, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release
ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades have acquired defenseman Jake Clifford from the Tulsa Oilers as part of the futures considerations component of the January trade between the two teams.
In an additional roster move, the Everblades have traded forward Nick Ford to the Norfolk Admirals.
Clifford, 25, is in his first year as a pro and has tallied 13 points (4g, 9a) in 49 games with the Oilers. The native of Brecksville, Ohio, has registered multiple points in two games this season and ranked fifth among Oilers rookies with 69 shots on goal.
Prior to turning pro, Clifford played four seasons at Arizona State University from 2015-19 and suited up in 97 career games with the Sun Devils. Clifford, a 6-foot-1, 200-pound rear guard, netted five career goals and 12 assists with Arizona State and totaled 104 career penalty minutes.
Ford, 24, played in three games with Florida last week and recorded his first pro point on Saturday against the Jacksonville Icemen. He recently finished a four-year career at Elmira College, an NCAA Division III program, and averaged more than a point per game in 106 career contests. The Chicago, Illinois, native led the Soaring Eagles in scoring in his final three seasons from 2017-20 and averaged 43 points per season in that stretch. He ranks third in program history with 149 career points (63g, 86a). Ford was named UCHC First Team All-Conference as a sophomore in 2017-18 and earned UCHC Second Team All-Conference honors as a junior in 2018-19.
The Everblades start a three-game week with a Wednesday night matchup against the Jacksonville Icemen. Faceoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Hertz Arena.
Images from this story
|
Defenseman Jake Clifford with the Tulsa Oilers
(Tulsa Oilers)
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 3, 2020
- Everblades Pick up Clifford from Tulsa to Add to Defensive Depth - Florida Everblades
- ECHL Transactions - March 3 - ECHL
- Parkkonen Loaned to Chicago - Wichita Thunder
- Royals Acquire D Titcomb from Wheeling for D Beaudry - Reading Royals
- Nailers Acquire Beaudry from Reading for Titcomb - Wheeling Nailers
- Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Gladiators - Orlando Solar Bears
- Idaho's Point Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Colton Point Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week - Idaho Steelheads
- 'Blades Forward Hunter Garlent Named ECHL Player of Month - Florida Everblades
- Florida's Garlent Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Player of the Month - ECHL
- Swamp Rabbits Acquire Defenseman Joe Masonius - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Conway returns from AHL for Gladiators playoff push - Atlanta Gladiators
- Oilers Send Clifford to Everblades to Complete Future Considerations Deal - Tulsa Oilers
- Kelly Cup Comes to Boise, Steelheads Host Final Giveaway Night - Idaho Steelheads
- Walleye Kestner Named ECHL Player of the Week - Toledo Walleye
- Toledo's Kestner Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Clint Windsor Earns AHL Call-Up - Orlando Solar Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Florida Everblades Stories
- Everblades Pick up Clifford from Tulsa to Add to Defensive Depth
- 'Blades Forward Hunter Garlent Named ECHL Player of Month
- Masella Named AMI Graphics ECHL Plus Performer of Month
- Appleby Stymies Solar Bears in Everblades' Fourth Straight Win
- Playoff Hunt: 'Blades Clinch Postseason Berth with 5-2 Win