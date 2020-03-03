Clint Windsor Earns AHL Call-Up

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that rookie goaltender Clint Windsor has signed a Professional Try-Out agreement (PTO) with the Belleville Senators of the American Hockey League. In a corresponding move, the Solar Bears have added Dan Herman as an emergency backup goaltender.

Windsor, 26, has appeared in 29 games this season with the Solar Bears, posting a 14-12-2 record with four shutouts, a 2.51 goals-against average and is currently fourth in the ECHL with a .925 save percentage.

