Walleye Kestner Named ECHL Player of the Week

March 3, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release





Toledo, OH - Forward Josh Kestner has been named Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for the week of February 24 through March 1. Kestner also won the award this year from December 30 through January 5.

Kestner led the way in Toledo's four game week with 11 points (6G, 5A) that included his first professional hat trick in Wednesday's 6-3 win at Brampton. He followed that up with 3 assists in Toledo's 7-1 win over Fort Wayne, two more goals in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Komets while finishing up the week with a goal and assist in the 6-0 win over Wheeling.

The native of Huntsville, Alabama is currently leading the Toledo Walleye in scoring with 66 points (30G, 36A), while leading the league in goal scoring. Kestner is averaging a point per game in his ECHL career with 115 (52G, 63A) over 115 contests.

On behalf of Josh Kestner, a case of pucks will be donated to a Toledo youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 41,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

Toledo starts its full road weekend Friday night at the Indy Fuel. It continues with a trip to Cincinnati on Saturday where they are 6-2-0 against the first place Cyclones this year, and concludes Sunday afternoon with a stop in Kalamazoo, Michigan. The Walleye return home on Wednesday, March 11 to face Cincinnati.

