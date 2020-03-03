Nailers Acquire Beaudry from Reading for Titcomb

WHEELING, WV- The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, have announced a transaction, which takes effect immediately. Wheeling has traded defenseman Aaron Titcomb to the Reading Royals in exchange for defenseman Jeremy Beaudry.

Titcomb, 26, appeared in 90 games over the course of two seasons with the Nailers, and accumulated two goals, 11 assists, and 13 points. After making his professional debut with the Adirondack Thunder at the close of the 2017-18 season, Aaron signed on with Wheeling in the summer of 2018, and went on to score his first career goal against Adirondack on January 16th of last season. The Charlestown, Massachusetts native's lone marker of this season was a game winner against Norfolk on New Year's Eve, as he eclipsed his career high in points. Titcomb was the Community Award Winner for the Nailers during the 2018-19 season, and was having another strong year in that department this season.

Beaudry, 26, is playing in his third ECHL season, having compiled four goals, 16 assists, and 20 points with Reading. Jeremy first turned pro by appearing in four games with the Brampton Beast during the 2014-15 campaign, then attended the University of Quebec Trois Rivieres for three years, before returning to the ECHL with the Wichita Thunder in 2017. The Montmagny, Quebec native finished fourth among rookie defensemen in the ECHL with 37 points during the 2017-18 season, which included 13 goals, as the Thunder reached the playoffs for the only time during their tenure in the league. For his career, Beaudry has amassed 24 goals, 63 assists, and 87 points in 177 ECHL games, while also appearing in one contest with the AHL's Bakersfield Condors. Jeremy has also been a strong member of the community, as he won the ECHL's Community Award in 2017-18.

In a separate transaction, the Nailers also signed forward Carlos Fornaris. A 25-year old from Miami, Florida, Fornaris just completed his four-year collegiate career at New England College. Carlos tallied 27 goals, 98 assists, and 125 points in 103 games, which included a career-high 42-point output as a senior this year. Fornaris also spent two seasons with Topeka of the NAHL, one year with Cedar Rapids of the USHL, and part of one season with Connecticut in the USPHL.

The Nailers will continue their four-game, four-city road trip on Wednesday, when they visit the Fort Wayne Komets at 7:35. Wheeling's next home game is Education Day on March 10th at 10:45 a.m. That week will feature a total of four home contests, highlighted by St. Hat Tricks Day on Saturday, March 14th at 7:05.

