Toledo's Kestner Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week
March 3, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
PRINCETON, N.J. - Josh Kestner of the ToledoâWalleye is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Feb. 24-March 1. It is the second time this season that he has received the weekly honor.
Kestner scored six goals and added five assists for 11 points in four games last week.
The 26-year-old had a hat trick and added an assist in a 6-3 win at Brampton onâWednesday, notched three assists in a 7-2 victory over Fort Wayne on Friday, tallied a pair of goals in a 5-3 loss to the Komets onâSaturday and added a goal and an assist in a 6-0 win over Wheeling onâSunday.
Under contract to Grand Rapids of the AmericanâHockey League, Kestner leads the ECHLâwith 30 goals and is second with 66 points in 54 games with the Walleye this season.
A native of Huntsville, Alabama, Kestner has posted 115 points (52g-63a) in 115 career ECHLâgames with Toledo and Newfoundland while adding one goal in four career AHLâgames with Toronto.
Prior to turning pro, Kestner tallied 68 points (44g-24a) in 132 career games at the University of Alabama-Huntsville.
On behalf of Josh Kestner, a case of pucks will be donated to a Toledo youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 41,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.
Runner Up: Max Willman,âReading (4 gp, 4g, 6a, 10 pts.).
Also Nominated: Eric Neiley (Atlanta), Hunter Garlent (Florida), Brett McKenzie (Fort Wayne), Brett Supinski (Idaho), Mike Hedden (Jacksonville), Justin Taylor (Kalamazoo), Taylor Cammarata (Orlando), Steve Whitney (South Carolina) and Billy Exell (Wichita).
