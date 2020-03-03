Colton Point Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week

BOISE, Idaho - Idaho Steelheads goaltender Colton Point has been named the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for the week of February 24 through March 1. It's the first weekly honor of his career and the fifth for a Steelheads goaltender this season.

Point, 21, had a career week in two games against the Utah Grizzlies, posting a 2-0-0 record with a 1.42 goals-against average and a .952 save percentage to help extend the team's win streak to six-straight games. The North Bay, Ont. native earned his first career shootout victory on Wednesday, halting 35 of 38 shots plus both attempts in the shootout. He followed that up with his first professional shutout on Saturday, denying all 25 shots in a 4-0 win in his 40th professional start.

On the season, Point owns a 7-8-2 record with a 2.74 GAA, a .902 save pct. and one shutout through 19 games this season while also appearing in one game with the Texas Stars (AHL). Through his 32-game ECHL career, the 6-foot-4, 220-pound goaltender totals a 12-10-4 record with a 2.94 GAA and a .896 save pct. with one shutout.

Prior to turning pro, Point amassed a 18-17-7 record in 43 collegiate games at Colgate University over two seasons along with a 1.90 GAA and a .938 save pct. with six shutouts. He was a 2018 Hobey Baker Award and Mike Richter Award Finalist while being named 2017-18 2nd Team All-American. He was selected 128th overall (5th Round) by the Dallas Stars in the 2016 NHL Draft.

