Kelly Cup Comes to Boise, Steelheads Host Final Giveaway Night

BOISE, Idaho - The Patrick J. Kelly Cup makes its return to CenturyLink Arena for one night only this Saturday, March 7 when the Idaho Steelheads host the South Carolina Stingrays on the final giveaway weekend of the season.

The 2020 Kelly Cup Tour makes its third stop across the ECHL in Boise and gives an opportunity to see the coveted Cup first-hand. The Kelly Cup has been awarded to the ECHL postseason champion since the 1996-17 season after retiring the Jack Riley Cup in 1996. The Kelly Cup features players, coaches and support staff from each of the 31 ECHL champions, including the two championship seasons by the Idaho Steelheads in 2004 and 2007. Steelheads assistant coach Scott Burt is one of just six players to have their name engraved on the Kelly Cup three times.

The Steelheads won their first Kelly Cup Championship during their inaugural 2003-04 season in the ECHL, beating the Florida Everblades in five games with the final game coming at CenturyLink Arena. Their next appearance came in 2007 with their second Kelly Cup Championship, this time a five-game series against the Dayton Bombers that finished on the road. Despite falling in 2010, the three Kelly Cup Final appearances for the Steelheads ranks third in ECHL history.

Friday night is Blue Cross of Idaho Giveaway Night, and the first 1,000 fans will receive a free Steelheads clear tote bag, an item good for use in most arenas across the country. This is the final giveaway night of the 2019-20 season following last month's Higgins & Rutledge Giveaway Night on February 7.

The Steelheads host the Stingrays for the first time since the 2003-04 championship season beginning on Wednesday, March 4 and continues on Friday, March 6 and Saturday, March 7 with a 7:10 p.m. puck drop. Tickets are available for all three games by going to idahosteelheads.com or by calling the CenturyLink Arena Box Office at 208-331-TIXS(8497).

