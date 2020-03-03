Oilers Send Clifford to Everblades to Complete Future Considerations Deal

TULSA, OK - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's St. Louis Blues, announced Monday the team has sent rookie defenseman Jake Clifford to the Florida Everblades to complete a future considerations trade from Jan. 2, which sent veteran forward Jack Nevins to Tulsa.

Clifford, 25, heads to Florida after registering four goals and nine assists for 13 points in 48 games with the Oilers this season. The rookie has also tallied 41 PIM and is a -4 rating, filling in as a forward when necessary on the year. The Brecksville, OH native played his college hockey at Arizona State, logging 97 games wit the Sun Devils.

Since joining the team in early January, Nevins has been a mainstay in the lineup, tallying five goals and seven assists for 12 points in 27 games. The veteran forward also has 43 PIM in an Oilers' sweater, including three fighting majors.

Nevins and the Oilers will play a light, but important schedule this week, hosting Allen on March 3 before heading down to the Allen Event Center for a rematch with the Americans on March 7th.

