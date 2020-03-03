Oilers Send Clifford to Everblades to Complete Future Considerations Deal
March 3, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
TULSA, OK - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's St. Louis Blues, announced Monday the team has sent rookie defenseman Jake Clifford to the Florida Everblades to complete a future considerations trade from Jan. 2, which sent veteran forward Jack Nevins to Tulsa.
Clifford, 25, heads to Florida after registering four goals and nine assists for 13 points in 48 games with the Oilers this season. The rookie has also tallied 41 PIM and is a -4 rating, filling in as a forward when necessary on the year. The Brecksville, OH native played his college hockey at Arizona State, logging 97 games wit the Sun Devils.
Since joining the team in early January, Nevins has been a mainstay in the lineup, tallying five goals and seven assists for 12 points in 27 games. The veteran forward also has 43 PIM in an Oilers' sweater, including three fighting majors.
Nevins and the Oilers will play a light, but important schedule this week, hosting Allen on March 3 before heading down to the Allen Event Center for a rematch with the Americans on March 7th.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 3, 2020
- Florida's Garlent Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Player of the Month - ECHL
- Swamp Rabbits Acquire Defenseman Joe Masonius - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Conway returns from AHL for Gladiators playoff push - Atlanta Gladiators
- Oilers Send Clifford to Everblades to Complete Future Considerations Deal - Tulsa Oilers
- Kelly Cup Comes to Boise, Steelheads Host Final Giveaway Night - Idaho Steelheads
- Walleye Kestner Named ECHL Player of the Week - Toledo Walleye
- Toledo's Kestner Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Clint Windsor Earns AHL Call-Up - Orlando Solar Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Tulsa Oilers Stories
- Oilers Send Clifford to Everblades to Complete Future Considerations Deal
- Oil Drops: Tulsa Oilers Weekly Report - March 2
- Oilers Reclaim Fourth Place with Huge Win over Rush
- Oilers Lose to Rapid City Despite Brent Gates Hat Trick
- Oilers Move into Fourth Place in Mountain Division with Win over Rush