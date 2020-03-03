Swamp Rabbits Acquire Defenseman Joe Masonius

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits have acquired defenseman Joe Masonius from the Norfolk Admirals in exchange for defenseman John Furgele. Masonius, 23, was a sixth-round draft choice of the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2016.

Masonius is a product of the prestigious Team USA National Team Development Program. There, he won a World Under-17s Gold Medal, a World Under-18s Gold Medal, and took part in the 2015 USHL/NHL Top Prospects Game in Dubuque, Iowa.

Masonius played his collegiate career at the University of Connecticut. He played three seasons at UConn, totaling 10 goals and 40 assists across 96 games.

The 23-year-old defenseman is in his second season as a pro, and will be joining his fourth pro club (South Carolina, Manchester, Norfolk, Greenville). Across 47 games as a pro, he has posted 11 points and 106 PIM.

Furgele departs the Swamp Rabbits after suiting up for 12 games in the Upstate. He scored a goal and an assist in that span.

