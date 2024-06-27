Rox Extend Win Streak to Four with Dominant Pitching and Baserunning
June 27, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
St. Cloud Rox News Release
ST. CLOUD, MN - The St. Cloud Rox (15-13) bested the Badlands Big Sticks (13-17) by a 5-1 score on Thursday, June 27th. The Rox have now won four consecutive games, including three in a row against the Big Sticks this week.
Kaden Pfeffer (St. Cloud State University) put together the best outing by a Rox starting pitcher this season, firing six shutout innings to earn the win. The crafty left-hander struck out four while walking only one to notch his team-leading third quality start. Pfeffer's earned run average is down to 2.60 after Thursday night's performance. Overall, the Rox walked only one Big Stick, as Nathan Anderson (Wayne State College) and Brandon Jaenke (Viterbo University) followed Pfeffer with three strong innings of relief work.
The Rox offense backed up the pitching with a fast start and a 1-0 lead at the end of one inning. Carter Hanson (University of Massachusetts) bounced a two-out, two-strike single into left field for St. Cloud's first run. The Rox then used four stolen bases, including a Ben Higdon (University of Kentucky) steal of home to double their lead in the third. Higdon enjoyed a productive night in all offensive facets, collecting two hits, two stolen bases, and two runs scored.
St. Cloud plated an additional three runs in the fifth, as Hanson drilled his second RBI single of the night. The Bloomington native has driven in two runs in all three games of the Badlands series and is 7 for 19 against the Big Sticks this season. The next big hit came from Jaixen Frost (University of Iowa), who stroked a two-run double that put the Rox up by five.
Today's All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game is Ben Higdon!
The Rox will finish their four-game set with the Big Sticks at 7:05 p.m. on Friday, June 28th.
