MoonDogs Win a Second Straight in Minot

June 27, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

The MoonDogs have now won back-to-back games, with a win tonight in Minot, 5-1.

On the bump for the MoonDogs would be Rylen Bayne (University of Hawaii). This arm for the MoonDogs would go for 5 innings! With those 5 innings, he would throw 84 pitches and 5 strikeouts.

The MoonDogs would get the bats going right away in the first inning when Matthew Fleischhacker (Minnesota State University-Mankato) would touch home plate first for the MoonDogs, after stealing home.

The MoonDogs would move right into the second inning where they would bring home two more runs! With Jake Duer (Texas Christian University) up to bat, he would be hit-by-pitch and sent to 1st base. Riley Jackson (Florida State University) would also end up on base due to a double to the Minot center fielder. With both MoonDogs on base, this would bring up Ryan Ward (San Diego). Ward would face a wild pitch, which would bring home Duer! After Ward found his way to base, it would bring in Jackson, to make the score 3-0 MoonDogs!

Brody Dellamielleure (Florida State University) would have a sliding catch in the outfield for out number 3 in the bottom of the second but, the Hot Tots would make their mark by scoring 1 run.

Tyler Vargas (Sac City) would take the mound in the sixth inning for the MoonDogs. He would record for his night, 2.1 innings pitched, with 2 strikeouts!

The MoonDogs would slow down the bats until they would get things going again in the top of the eighth. Casey Sorg (Bellarmine University) would come in to pinch hit for the MoonDogs and make an impact right away as he would find himself on first base with a single. Zach Crandall (University of Utah) would follow up Sorg, with a single for himself! Now the MoonDogs would have two runners on base, with Josh Alexander (University of Louisiana at Lafayette) up to bat. Alexander would hit a triple, which would bring in Sorg and Crandall to make the score 5-1, MoonDogs.

"The Creature/the MoonDogs closer" Grant Garza (Tarleton State University) would come in on the pile for the MoonDogs to solidify the MoonDogs win. He would record 1.2 innings pitched, and 3 strikeouts!

The MoonDogs would end their night with a win versus the Hot Tots and look to sweep the series tomorrow night, as they will play the Hot Tots again in Minot, at 6:35 pm.

