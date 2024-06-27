Huskies Fall to the Bucks

June 27, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Making his third start for the Huskies was Colin Carney, he brought the fight and fire for the Huskies. Carney tossed 4.2 innings before surrendering his first run of the game. Carney wasn't done after that he would make his deepest start of the season as he pitched through the 7th inning. However, the run support was not up to par with Carney's excellent start. The lone run support provided was in the 4th off of a Boots Landry Sac-fly that would score MJ Sweeney to give the Huskies their only lead of the game. A lead-off triple in the bottom of the 8th off of the bat of MJ Sweeney gave the Huskies a spark, as Charlie Sutherland grounded out but brought home Sweeney. Unfortunately, Duluth's late-game push was not enough to knock off the 2nd-place Bucks.

On the other side of the pitcher duel, it was Wyatt Hand, he pitched 5 strong innings. Hand only allowed 3 hits and 1 run through 5 innings of work, with 5 strikeouts to go with it. Whenever the Huskies would make a push the Bucks would bounce right back with a response of their own. The deer matched the Huskies' one run in the bottom of the 4th by putting up 2 runs in the top of the 5th. The first of two runs came off of the single of Kooper Schulte, Larry Edwards score. Jae Williams was responsible for the second run in the inning with an RBI single. The Bucks stepped up whenever they needed to, delivering insurance runs in the top of the 8th and 9th innings. Larry Edwards continued to be the hero for Waterloo with an RBI single in the 8th. Then it was Lucas Moore who came through for the deer who had a fielder's choice RBI in the 9th. Sam Skarich faced just five Huskies in the bottom of the 9th to get the save.

