Kingfish Comeback Falls Short to Royal Oak 3-2

June 27, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kenosha Kingfish News Release







KENOSHA, WI - The Kenosha Kingfish drop the first game of the series against the Royal Oak Leprechauns 3-2.

Early base runners would reach for both teams through the first three innings. However, the two starting pitchers escaped these jams with many strikeouts. Kenosha's Eli Cartwright collected six with four runners stranded, while Royal Oak's Alejandro Espinoza registered two with five left on.

The top of the fourth saw a very close play at first when Cam Hollobaugh reached safely on. Saborn Campbell followed with a two-run blast into left field to put Royal Oak on top 2-0. Eli Cartwright's day would end after the inning with eight strikeouts total with only one earned run.

The next few innings saw both offenses stall as the two teams combined for 15 strikeouts and only six hits through six.

With a runner on third and two out, a costly fielding error by Kenosha added another insurance run to the Royal Oak lead in the seventh.

The Fish responded quickly as Trey Swiderski launched a two-run homer into the Fish Bowl Club, making it 3-2 Leprechauns. Espinoza finished his outing through seven innings with two runs allowed, five hits, and four strikeouts.

The final two innings saw quality pitching for both teams. Kenosha's Luke Lyman threw three strikeouts in his two innings of work. Gavin Moczydlowksy and Jake Jekielek shut it down for Royal Oak at the end by retiring the final six batters.

