Honkers Blast 3 Homers, Win 8-2
June 27, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Rochester Honkers News Release
The Honkers won their fourth game in five tries on Thursday night with an 8-2 win over Minnesota.
They got things going early when Luca Dipalo launched a two-run homer to left, tying Mattie Thomas for the team lead. Paul Schoenfeld followed that up in the third with a solo home run over the scoreboard.
Rochester got a phenomenal start out of Dylan Tostrup who went seven innings. In the seventh, the Mud Puppies pushed a runner to second, but he induced an inning-ending double play.
In the eighth, leading 4-2, Cam Cunnings entered the game with the bases loaded and only one out. He then struck out both hitters he faced, preserving the lead. Brendan O'Sullivan put the game out of reach in the eighth with a three-run homer.
Cunnings stayed in for the ninth and completed the save.
With this win, the Honkers moved to 10-21 in the first half. They will have one more home game tomorrow before going to Thunder Bay, the first pitch is scheduled for 6:35.
