Lakeshore Chinooks Announce Departure of Field Manager

June 27, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Lakeshore Chinooks News Release







Mequon, WI - The Lakeshore Chinooks announce that they have mutually agreed to part ways with Field Manager Trevor Cho.

The Lakeshore Chinooks extend their gratitude to Trevor for his hard work and commitment over the past year and a half and wish him all the best in his future endeavors.

The Lakeshore Chinooks will begin an immediate search for a new field manager. The organization remains committed to building a competitive team, fostering the development of young athletes, and providing an exciting experience for our fans.

