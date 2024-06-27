Former Lakeshore Chinook Hayden Birdsong Debuts with the Giants

Rochester, Minn. - Former Lakeshore Chinook Hayden Birdsong made his Major League debut for the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday, June 26, 2024. Birdsong is the 357th former Northwoods League player to reach the Major League level.

Birdsong, who played collegiately at Eastern Illinois University, played for the Lakeshore Chinooks in 2022. He was drafted in the 6th round of the 2022 MLB draft by the Giants.

In 2022 with the Chinooks, Birdsong appeared in six games and was 2-0 with a 4.15 ERA. He struck out 31 batters in 17.1 innings and had one save.

Birdsong started his professional career in 2022 with the Giants Orange team in the Arizona Complex League. After four games he was sent to the San Jose Giants of the A Level California League. Between the two clubs he pitched in seven games and was 1-0 with a 3.09 ERA. He struck out 23 batters in 11.2 innings while walking three.

In 2023 Birdsong started the season with San Jose and then was promoted to the Eugene Emeralds of the High-A Northwest League. He would pitch in eight games in Eugene before another promotion to the Richmond Flying Squirrels of the AA Eastern League. For the year he appeared in 28 games and was 2-5 with a 3.31 ERA. He pitched in 100.2 innings and struck out 149 batters.

Prior to his callup to the Giants, Birdsong had started the year in Richmond before moving to the Sacramento River Cats of the AAA Pacific Coast League. He was 5-2 with a 2.51 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 57.1 innings. In his Major League debut against the Chicago Cubs, Birdsong started the game on the mound and went 4.2 innings allowing three runs on six hits while striking out five.

