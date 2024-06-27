Spitters Take Game One Against the Zoo

June 27, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kalamazoo, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters win game one of the two game series against the Kalamazoo Growlers, 8-7, in front of 4,340 fans at Homer Stryker Field.

In what was the fourth meeting between the two rivals, the Growlers got their offense going in the bottom of the first. Brock Leitgeb legged out an infield single and Xavier Delgado walked to start. Korbin Griffin grounded into a fielder's choice scoring Leitgeb to give the Growlers a 1-0 lead. In the top of the second, Ethan Guerra tied the game with a solo home run to right field making it 1-1. However, in the bottom of the second Sam Harris led off the inning with a double to center field. Brodey Acres followed up with a tripled to center scoring Harris to give the Growlers a 2-1 lead. In the top of the fourth Daniel Jackson doubled, followed by an Aaron Piasecki single to lead off the inning. Vahn Lackey singled to left field scoring Jackson to tie the game at 2-2. After Brett Rozman was hit by a pitch, Carter Hain singled to right field scoring Piasecki and Lackey to give the Pit Spitters a 4-2 lead. Rozman later scored on a wild pitch thrown by Adam Berghorst, extending the Pit Spitters lead to 5-2. Colin Blanchard drew a walk to lead off the bottom of the fourth and made his way to third following a single by Gabe Springer. Travis Illitch dropped a sacrifice bunt to score Blanchard to cut into the Pit Spitters lead 5-3. Cole Prout led off the top of the fifth inning with a single to right field, and Jackson walked to put two runners on. Piasecki doubled to right field scoring Prout to make it 6-3. Jackson later scored following an error committed by Berghorst to further extend the Pit Spitters lead to 7-3. Jackson's hot night at the plate continued with a double to right field to lead off the top of the seventh inning. Rozman tripled to right field scoring Jackson to give the Pit Spitters an 8-3 lead. However, the Growlers weren't going anywhere, as Acres was hit by a pitch to lead off the bottom of the seventh inning. Korbin Griffin singled, scoring Acres to make it 8-4. Springer led off the bottom of the eighth inning with a solo home run to right field to make it 8-5. Illitch reached first base following an error committed by Hain. Acres came through again with a single to center scoring Illitch to make it 8-6. Leitgeb doubled to right field, scoring Acres, making it a one-run game at 8-7. In the bottom of the ninth, the Growlers got Blanchard on with a walk. Springer doubled to put the tying and winning runs on base. Illitch bunted a ball right back to the mound where Hain scooped up and tossed it to Lackey covering the plate where Beale was called out. Harris then went down swinging to end the game allowing the Pit Spitters to win game one 8-7.

The Pit Spitters improve to 14-16 on the season, while the Growlers drop to 16-14. The Pit Spitters starting pitcher Andrew Herbert threw three innings and two thirds, giving up two runs on four hits, two walks, and striking out three. Logan Pikur threw three and a third innings giving up a run on three hits, two walks, and striking out three. Zak Sullivan threw two thirds of an inning giving up a run on a hit and striking out one. Mitchell Grannan threw an inning and a third walking two and striking out two and earning the save.

The Pit Spitters will finish their two-game road trip against the Kalamazoo Growlers tomorrow night. First pitch is 6:35 p.m. All league games are viewable live via the Northwoods League Website. League games are viewable live at watchnwl.com and on ESPN+. For more information, visit www.pitspitters.com or download the new Northwoods League + Mobile App on the Apple App Store or on Google Play and set the Pit Spitters as your favorite team.

