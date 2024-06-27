Stingers' Winning Streak Ends at Hands of Larks

June 27, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

BISMARCK, ND - After a perfect homestand, the Stingers hit the road and suffered their first loss in over a week, losing 9-4 to the Bismarck Larks.

Willmar got on the board first in the first to go up 1-0, but the Larks had an answer.

Bismarck answered with three in the bottom half of the inning, and followed it up with two each in the 2nd and 3rd to take a 7-1 lead.

The Stingers got one back in the 6th on a Rhett Stokes (Nebraska) RBI single, and Bismarck answered to push the lead back to 6 at 8-2.

Again Willmar made a comeback effort in the 8th, pushing across two more with sacrifice flies from Stokes and Colin Hynek (Georgia State), but it was too little, too late.

Hemponix Relief Pitcher of the Game Will Henry (Augustana) was a bright spot for the Stingers, filling in four frames in relief, allowing just one run and striking out six.

Stingers and Larks matchup again Friday night in Bismarck with first pitch at 7:05 pm.

