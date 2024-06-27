Rockers Swept by Mallards in Doubleheader

Madison, Wis. - The Rockers (12-18) dropped a pair of games against the Mallards (22-8) today to start off a seven-game road trip. This afternoon, Green Bay fell 9-1, while it lost 4-3 in this evening's game. Both matchups were seven innings in length.

Though neither of the two matchups today were shoot-outs, there were plenty of fireworks from both sides. In just about 14 innings, the Rockers and Mallards combined for six home runs (three for each side).

Two of Green Bay's blasts on the day came courtesy of Lane Allen (Blinn College). The utility-man hit one bomb in each game, moving his total up to three on the summer.

Allen's homer in game one would end up being the lone score for the Rockers. That shot took place when Green Bay was down 5-1 after three innings, and was followed by four unanswered runs by Madison.

There was a bit more team-wide production in game two - namely Nick Harms (Case Western Reserve). The right fielder hit a rocket dead-center at Warner Park, which is over 380 feet deep. Harms' solo-shot evened up the score at 3-3 in the top of the fifth. It was also the fourth home run of the season for Harms, who now moves into a tie for second on Green Bay in that category.

However, an error allowed the Mallards to tack on a fourth score in the bottom of six, and the Rockers couldn't get that run back.

The Mallards are now 4-1 against the Rockers this summer, but Green Bay gets a chance to close that gap when it returns to the "Duck Pond" tomorrow night. First pitch takes place at 6:35 p.m., and you can stream the contest on the Northwoods League+ app.

This three-game stint at Madison makes up the first leg of a road-trip for Green Bay, which is headed to Royal Oak and Battle Creek before returning home on July 3.

For that first game back, which is against the division-leading Wausau Woodchucks, fans that attend that one will receive a 2024 Rockers Team Poster. Live music will also be provided by the Little Cisco Band from the time gates open at 5:30 through the end of the third inning. Following the game, there will be fireworks to celebrate the Fourth of July.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

