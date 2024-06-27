Huskies Welcome Bucks into Wade for First Matchups of the Season

June 27, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Duluth Huskies News Release







After a disappointing last couple of days for the Duluth Huskies, a new opportunity awaits them as the Waterloo Bucks come to town for a two-game series. Waterloo currently sits two games in front of the Huskies in the Great Plains East standings. Ahead of the series, here are the five things to know and game notes packet (linked above) for the upcoming series against the Bucks:

LAST TIME OUT: The Huskies were swept in three games in the last two days by the La Crosse Loggers at Wade Stadium. On Tuesday, the Huskies lost two absolutely heartbreaking games in a doubleheader. The first was a barnburner: 13-12 in 10 innings. Despite leading 6-2 and 10-6. the Huskies blew the lead in the late innings, dropping a game for the first time when leading through seven innings. In game two, the Huskies got a fantastic pitching performance from Anthony Andrews but the offense fell flat after giving the team an early, 2-0, lead. They would load the bases with nobody out in the ninth with a chance to tie the game, but struck out three times in a row to end the threat and the game. It was the first time the Huskies lost a game when scoring first this year. Game two was essentially over from the word go. Cale Haugen had some uncharacteristic struggles and the Huskies trailed early in the game and would not recover. The sweep by La Crosse is already the third time the Huskies have been swept at Wade Stadium this year in just their sixth home set of the year. The loss dropped the Huskies to .500 for the first time since they were 6-6 following the first time the Huskies were swept at home: June 7/8 vs Thunder Bay.

HOME RUN HUSKIES: After hitting 60 home runs last season, fourth most in the league, the Huskies have started to rediscover that power stroke from last year. Since June 16, the Huskies have blasted 12 home runs to bring their total to 21 on the season. Two Huskies in particular have really come alive in that stretch. Reagan Reeder and MJ Sweeney have each hit four home runs over that stretch to combine for eight of the 12 for Duluth.

MJ IS MASHING: Huskies first baseman MJ Sweeney has been an absolute menace at the plate this season for the Huskies. In 27 games played so far this season, the 6'7 slugger is slashing .340/.427/.612 with seven (7) home runs and 29 RBIs. Each of those marks rank near the top of the Northwoods League; his seven homers ranks 3rd in the league while the 29 RBIs ranks 4th.

POINTS ON THE BUCKS: Waterloo comes to town trailing division-leading La Crosse by three games in the division, making these games vitally important for them. However, they are coming off of an insane loss to the Rochester Honkers on the road in which they allowed eight runs, yet just one hit. All eight runs came in the sixth on eight walks, a hit batter and the Honkers lone hit of the game. On the flip side, the Bucks had 17 hits, and came up just short in their comeback bid. The Bucks have been led by their offense this year and it's been fantastic. Their .804 OPS as a team is 4th in the Northwoods League and the BB/K ratio of 0.79 is also fourth. In the last four games, the Bucks have eclipsed six runs in each of them. Larry Edwards leads the charge for the Bucks, with his team-leading 24 RBIs and eight (8) doubles.

EVERYTHING'S BETTER AT THE WADE: The home stretch of the first half of the season continues on at Wade Stadium and these two games are most certainly going to be fun ones to be at. For Thursday's, the Huskies are expecting one of their largest crowds of the season so far as it's Margarita Night, meaning discounting drinks, of course. Friday also features discounted drinks along with a team poster giveaway.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.