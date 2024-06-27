Rochester Holds On, Beats Waterloo 8-7

You won't see this every day. The Honkers scored eight runs on only one hit on their way to an 8-7 win over Waterloo.

It was a pitcher's duel early with Rochester's starter Gauge Lockhart opening the game with four scoreless. Waterloo's starter Gannon Archer went toe to toe with Lockhart, not allowing a hit through his first five innings of work.

The Honkers fell behind 4-0 but pushed eight runs across in a crazy sixth inning. They were issued nine free passes and Dom Rodriguez had an RBI single as the team's lone run.

Sadier Vicioso went two innings out of the bullpen. With the bases loaded and two outs, he gave up a gapper to Larry Edwards. Evan Morrison tried to score the tying run but was cut down on a great relay from Reiss Calvin.

Cam Cunnings came in for the ninth and Waterloo was able to get Ben Wilmes to third base. However, Cunnings induced a game-ending ground ball to give Rochester their ninth win of the year.

The Honkers will open a two-game set with Minnesota tomorrow, first pitch is at 6:35.

