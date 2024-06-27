Time to Head Home - Chucks Fall in Extras 4-2

June 27, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Wausau Woodchucks News Release







The Woodchucks fall in 10 innings to Eau Claire 4-2 after a back-and-forth battle. They fall to 23-7 and will return home for a three game homestand.

The Woodchucks opened the scoring for a third straight night in the third inning, as Isaac Webb (Texas A&M Corpus Christi) scored from second on a two-out RBI single from Drew Berkland (U of Minnesota). His team leading 26th RBI gave them a 1-0 lead.

Grant Siegel got the start for the Chucks tonight. He only allowed three hits through three innings and had help on defense by his middle infield who turned an inning ending double-play in the 3rd.

Siegel's final line was five innings pitched allowing five hits and no runs on three strikeouts. The Chucks would bring in a pair of relievers and they would allow one run in the 6th. The game was tied 1-1 after six.

After some quick innings on offense, the combination of Drew Berkland and Max Galvin (U of Miami) were able to score one on Galvin's RBI single. Berkland was able to use outstanding base running and score from first to give the Chucks a 2-1 lead.

Carson Plumadore came in back in the 6th and retired two batters and escaped a jam. He would then pitch two scoreless through the 7th and 8th, striking out four. He sent the Chucks to the 9th looking for insurance.

The Chucks bats went silent until Isaac Webb hit the Chucks second triple of the season. He was stranded at third and the ball would then be given back into the hands of Carson Plumadore needing just three outs.

The Express would cross one home to tie it, and the Chucks would play extras for the first time this season. The Chucks didn't score in the 10th and would give up a walk-off home run in the bottom half to fall to 23-7.

The Chucks will start a three game homestand tomorrow to finish the series with Eau Claire then play two against Duluth. It's Kids Weekend and Athletic Park will be home to Fireworks on Friday, Minions Night on Saturday, and Hilarious Heelers Day on Sunday!

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.