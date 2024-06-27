Rockers Begin Road Trip with Doubleheader against the Mallards

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Rockers (12-16) visit the Mallards (20-8) today for a two-game set starting at 4:05 with the second game taking place 30 minutes following the completion of game one. Each contest will only be seven innings, as the doubleheader is a byproduct of a rainout from back on June 3.

The pair of tilts today present an opportunity for the Rockers and Mallards alike. Green Bay has won back-to-back games against Wisconsin Rapids to jump into third place in the division standings. Meanwhile Madison has won its past three, and sits just two-and-a-half games back of the Great Lakes West-leading Wausau Woodchucks.

The Mallards hold a 2-1 advantage over the Rockers in the season series so far, but the two teams haven't faced off since early June. All three of those games took place at Capital Credit Union Park.

The Rockers are going to roll with Lleyton Grubich (McHenry CC) as the starter for game one. The lefty is set to make his fifth start of the summer, with his most recent coming on Friday against the Battle Jacks. Grubich struck out 11 batters while giving up just a single run in that game, and is second on Green Bay with 28 punch outs in just over 20 innings.

In game two, the Rockers will start Mikel Howell (Southern Arkansas) on the bump for the sixth time this year. The right-hander has 14 strikeouts and just nine walks across those starts. Howell has also only given up 15 runs against 90 batters faced.

Green Bay and Madison also go head-to-head tomorrow at 6:35 p.m. before the Rockers head to Michigan for four days. The next time the team returns home is July 3 for two games against Wausau to begin the second half of the season. Fans that attend that one will receive a 2024 Rockers Team Poster. Live music will also be provided by the Little Cisco Band from the time gates open at 5:30 through the end of the third inning followed by postgame fireworks to begin the 4th of July holiday.

