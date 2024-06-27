Rockford Rivets Earn Victory over Kokomo Jackrabbits

June 27, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Rockford Rivets News Release







In an action-packed game against the Kokomo Jackrabbits, the Rockford Rivets secured a win with a final score of 15-10. The Rivets' stellar performance was highlighted by outstanding contributions from several players.

Zade Zalewski proved to be a pivotal player, driving in an impressive 6 runs throughout the game. Additionally, the Rivets showcased their power with three players delivering home runs. Cade Zaleseki, Logan Mock, and Maddox Mihalakis each contributed to the team's strong offensive display with their respective homers. Looking ahead, the Rockford Rivets are set to kick off the Border Battle against the Lakeshore Chinooks tonight at 6:35 PM on NWL+.

