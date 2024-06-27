Growlers Fall to Kingfish, Split Sixth Straight Series

June 27, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kalamazoo Growlers News Release







Kalamazoo, Mich. - Splitting its sixth straight series, the Kalamazoo Growlers (16-13) dropped the series finale with the Kenosha Kingfish (16-13) by a score of 4-1.

After 12 runs on the 13 hits the previous night, the opening inning of Wednesday's game seemed to follow in the same path. After a leadoff walk to Myles Beale, Brodey Acres singled into center field moving Beale up to third. The very next batter, the Growlers struck first on a double steal with Beale coming home to score after a throw down to second to try and swipe Acres

Kenosha's staff would then lock up the Growlers for the rest of the night. While the Growlers could muster three walks and a hit by pitch, a ball would not drop for a base hit first the next 25 batters following Acres' single in the first.

Led by Kingfish starter, Simon Linde, Kenosha would not give up another run all night behind five separate pitchers.

Kenosha tied up the game in the second inning, Following an error by Antonio Perrotta at first and a single in and out of his glove, Robert Newland's sac fly scored Karter Wong to even it at one.

After back-to-back 1-2-3 innings at the plate, the Kingfish opened the fifth with a pair of singles. Ohio State senior Nick Giamarusti put down a bunt that would then be thrown into right field, scoring two runs and giving the Kingfish their first lead of the series.

Three batters later, Kenosha pulled the same play K-Zoo ran in the first, swiping its fourth run of the day on a steal of second and an easy walts home for Nick Giamarusti.

Of the four runs allowed by Tanner Ware, not one ended up earned. The Growlers' pen, while shaky in the seventh, put together three scoreless innings giving K-Zoo a chance.

The Growlers had two separate circumstances with two on and two out but were thwarted at each turn. Robby Porco, the Kingfish closer struck out the side in the ninth to secure his second save in as many outings.

Kalamazoo is back home on Thursday as they begin a two-game set at home against the Traverse City Pit Spitters. Adam Berghorst toes the rubber after a career performance last week with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 27, 2024

Growlers Fall to Kingfish, Split Sixth Straight Series - Kalamazoo Growlers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.