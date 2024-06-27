Express Walk It Off, Open up Second Win Streak of 2024
June 27, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Eau Claire Express News Release
Eau Claire, WI - On a cloudy night at Carson Park, the Eau Claire Express walked off the Wausau Woodchucks in 10 innings, by a final score of 4-2.
The game began as a pitcher's duel, as Zacary Tenn (Hawaii) put on a clinic early, throwing for six innings, allowing only one run on six hits, while striking out four batters. The Express bats were quiet early, gaining base runners but going scoreless through the first five innings of play. The Trains' offense was able to finally break free in the bottom of the sixth inning, when Brady Reynolds (Stanford) hit an RBI single to tie the game at one.
The Woodchucks put up another run in the top of the eighth, but Eau Claire battled back, as Brigs Richartz (St. Thomas) hit a heroic RBI single to tie the game back up at two in the bottom of the ninth. Richartz would not be the only hero tonight, as Gabe Richardson (Minnesota- Duluth) hit a 2-run moonshot to left field in the bottom of the 10th inning to walk it off for Eau Claire. The Express have now opened up a three-game win streak, their second of the 2024 campaign.
Brendan Strenke (Creighton) picked up the win in relief (2-1), throwing three innings, allowing one earned run while striking out a pair. Carsen Plumadore (Georgia Southwestern) took the loss for the Woodchucks (4-1). There was no save situation in tonights game.
The Express look to extend the win streak tomorrow in Wausau. First pitch is set for 6:35pm CT at Athletic Park.
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from June 27, 2024
- MoonDogs Win a Second Straight in Minot - Mankato MoonDogs
- Express Walk It Off, Open up Second Win Streak of 2024 - Eau Claire Express
- Rox Extend Win Streak to Four with Dominant Pitching and Baserunning - St. Cloud Rox
- Huskies Fall to the Bucks - Duluth Huskies
- Rockers Swept by Mallards in Doubleheader - Green Bay Rockers
- Time to Head Home - Chucks Fall in Extras 4-2 - Wausau Woodchucks
- Spitters Take Game One Against the Zoo - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Stingers' Winning Streak Ends at Hands of Larks - Willmar Stingers
- Kingfish Comeback Falls Short to Royal Oak 3-2 - Kenosha Kingfish
- Logs Fall to Thunder Bay 12-3 - La Crosse Loggers
- Honkers Blast 3 Homers, Win 8-2 - Rochester Honkers
- Huskies Welcome Bucks into Wade for First Matchups of the Season - Duluth Huskies
- Lakeshore Chinooks Announce Departure of Field Manager - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Rockford Rivets Earn Victory over Kokomo Jackrabbits - Rockford Rivets
- Former Lakeshore Chinook Hayden Birdsong Debuts with the Giants - Northwoods
- Rockers Begin Road Trip with Doubleheader against the Mallards - Green Bay Rockers
- Rochester Holds On, Beats Waterloo 8-7 - Rochester Honkers
- Growlers Fall to Kingfish, Split Sixth Straight Series - Kalamazoo Growlers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.