Express Walk It Off, Open up Second Win Streak of 2024

June 27, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Eau Claire, WI - On a cloudy night at Carson Park, the Eau Claire Express walked off the Wausau Woodchucks in 10 innings, by a final score of 4-2.

The game began as a pitcher's duel, as Zacary Tenn (Hawaii) put on a clinic early, throwing for six innings, allowing only one run on six hits, while striking out four batters. The Express bats were quiet early, gaining base runners but going scoreless through the first five innings of play. The Trains' offense was able to finally break free in the bottom of the sixth inning, when Brady Reynolds (Stanford) hit an RBI single to tie the game at one.

The Woodchucks put up another run in the top of the eighth, but Eau Claire battled back, as Brigs Richartz (St. Thomas) hit a heroic RBI single to tie the game back up at two in the bottom of the ninth. Richartz would not be the only hero tonight, as Gabe Richardson (Minnesota- Duluth) hit a 2-run moonshot to left field in the bottom of the 10th inning to walk it off for Eau Claire. The Express have now opened up a three-game win streak, their second of the 2024 campaign.

Brendan Strenke (Creighton) picked up the win in relief (2-1), throwing three innings, allowing one earned run while striking out a pair. Carsen Plumadore (Georgia Southwestern) took the loss for the Woodchucks (4-1). There was no save situation in tonights game.

The Express look to extend the win streak tomorrow in Wausau. First pitch is set for 6:35pm CT at Athletic Park.

