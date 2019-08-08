Rodriguez goes seven strong in River Cats win

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The Sacramento River Cats (62-53) received seven innings of two-run ball from right-hander Dereck Rodriguez in a narrow 4-2 victory over the Memphis Redbirds (51-64).

Rodriguez struck out six and walked none in what was his longest outing in his six starts for the River Cats this season. It makes back-to-back impressive outings in a River Cats uniform for Rodriguez as he tossed six scoreless at Fresno two weeks ago.

With one out and the bases loaded in the sixth inning, first baseman Chris Shaw shot one down the right-field line and plated two to give Sacramento a 3-2 lead. Catcher Aramis Garcia would provide an insurance run in the eighth before lefty Travis Bergen saved his first game of the season.

For Thursday, it will be right-hander Enderson Franco (6-5, 6.22) making the start for Sacramento while Memphis is scheduled to send righty Jake Woodford (6-7, 4.20). First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. (PT). Listen to all of the action live online at rivercats.com, on the MiLB First Pitch app, and on Money 105.5 FM.

Additional Notes

- In his Raley Field debut, Capital Christian High School graduate Mauricio Dubon finished the night going 2-for-4 with a double. Dubon had roughly 50 friends and family in attendance to see his first home game in Sacramento.

- Three other players, all acquired on July 31's trade deadline, made their Raley Field debuts on Wednesday night. Outfielder Jaylin Davis picked up two hits, giving him 10 in his first five games with the River Cats. Right-handed reliever Dan Winkler pitched a scoreless eighth inning while first baseman Joe McCarthy made a pinch-hit appearance.

