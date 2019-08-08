Missions Lose in Extras to the 'Topes
August 8, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - San Antonio Missions News Release
ALBUQUERQUE - Taylor Williams 10th inning throwing error allowed the winning run to score as the Isotopes overcame an early deficit to beat the Missions 9-8 Thursday night at Isotopes Park, snapping the Missions four-game road winning streak.
San Antonio jumped out to a 6-1 lead heading into the home half of the sixth inning. That's when the sky collapsed on starting pitcher Trey Supak, as Albuquerque scored six two-out runs to take a 7-6 lead.
Right fielder Corey Ray lost a harmless pop fly in the twilight, turning what would have been the second out of the frame into a double for Drew Weeks. Supak retired Pat Valaika on a groundout for the second out before the 'Topes strung together six straight hits, five off Supak, to grab the lead.
The Missions tied the game in the seventh inning before Albuquerque went ahead 8-7 in the bottom half of the inning.
San Antonio rallied to knot the score at eight in the top of ninth on an rbi single by David Freitas. It was Freitas' fourth hit of the game, establishing a new season high.
Williams took over the in 10th inning with the automatic runner, Roberto Ramos, taking his place at second base. Josh Fuentes dropped down a bunt back to Williams, who spun and fired the ball down the third base line, allowing Ramos to scamper in with the winning run.
Both teams finished the night with 13 hits.
RH Zack Brown (2-6, 5.49) vs. RH Tim Melville (8-5, 5.42) 7:35 PM CT
KONO 860 AM
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from August 8, 2019
- Brugman Back on Track, Tacoma Drops Second-Straight to Dodgers - Tacoma Rainiers
- Missions Lose in Extras to the 'Topes - San Antonio Missions
- Albuquerque Downs San Antonio in 10 - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Bees Sting Chasers 12-11 in Ten - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Chasers Top Bees 8-6 - Omaha Storm Chasers
- I-Cubs Fly Past Aviators - Iowa Cubs
- Garlick Homers Dodgers into Lead in 7-3 Win - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Another Two Homer Night for Hermosillo - Salt Lake Bees
- Gunkel Deals 'Cakes to Win over Aces - New Orleans Baby Cakes
- Reno Bats Come Back to Earth in Loss to New Orleans - Reno Aces
- Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (48-65) at Fresno Grizzlies (54-61) - Nashville Sounds
- Isotopes, Vitalent to Hold Blood Drive Monday - Albuquerque Isotopes
- River Cats Continue Playoff Chase as Regular Season Enters Final Month - Sacramento River Cats
- OKC Dodgers Game Notes - August 8, 2019 - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Game Notes: San Antonio Missions at Albuquerque Isotopes - San Antonio Missions
- Memphis Redbirds (51-64) at Sacramento River Cats (62-53) - Memphis Redbirds
- Aviators Rally Past Iowa 8-6, Take over First Place - Las Vegas Aviators
- De Goti, Express Pound Chihuahuas - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Grizzlies out of tune in 12-3 defeat to Sounds - Fresno Grizzlies
- E-Train 2B Alex De Goti Hits for the Cycle in 20-12 Victory over Chihuahuas - Round Rock Express
- Road Trip Starts with Nine-Run Win for Sounds - Nashville Sounds
- Rodriguez goes seven strong in River Cats win - Sacramento River Cats
- Arozarena on Base in 34-Straight Starts - Memphis Redbirds
- Missions Offense Carries Team to Win in Alburquerque - San Antonio Missions
- Hermosillo Two Homer Night Snaps Skid - Salt Lake Bees
- Isotopes Open Homestand with 14-7 Loss - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Late Offense Boosts Las Vegas over Iowa - Iowa Cubs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.