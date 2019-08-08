Missions Lose in Extras to the 'Topes

ALBUQUERQUE - Taylor Williams 10th inning throwing error allowed the winning run to score as the Isotopes overcame an early deficit to beat the Missions 9-8 Thursday night at Isotopes Park, snapping the Missions four-game road winning streak.

San Antonio jumped out to a 6-1 lead heading into the home half of the sixth inning. That's when the sky collapsed on starting pitcher Trey Supak, as Albuquerque scored six two-out runs to take a 7-6 lead.

Right fielder Corey Ray lost a harmless pop fly in the twilight, turning what would have been the second out of the frame into a double for Drew Weeks. Supak retired Pat Valaika on a groundout for the second out before the 'Topes strung together six straight hits, five off Supak, to grab the lead.

The Missions tied the game in the seventh inning before Albuquerque went ahead 8-7 in the bottom half of the inning.

San Antonio rallied to knot the score at eight in the top of ninth on an rbi single by David Freitas. It was Freitas' fourth hit of the game, establishing a new season high.

Williams took over the in 10th inning with the automatic runner, Roberto Ramos, taking his place at second base. Josh Fuentes dropped down a bunt back to Williams, who spun and fired the ball down the third base line, allowing Ramos to scamper in with the winning run.

Both teams finished the night with 13 hits.

