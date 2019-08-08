River Cats Continue Playoff Chase as Regular Season Enters Final Month

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The Sacramento River Cats returned this week from a long stretch of road games to continue their playoff push at Raley Field. They are taking on the Memphis Redbirds (St. Louis Cardinals) and Nashville Sounds (Texas Rangers) for seven games, continuing on Thursday, August 8 with Thirsty Thursday. The homestand will also feature live music and drink specials for Orange Friday, a Let Pablo Pitch bobblehead giveaway, the final Dorados de Sacramento of the season, and two fireworks shows!

Thursday, August 8 - River Cats vs. Memphis Redbirds:

- Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Raley Field gates will open to all fans at 6:00 p.m.

- Radio Broadcast: Live online at rivercats.com and on the River Cats radio affiliate Money 105.5 FM.

- Thirsty Thursday presented by Lagunitas: Domestic 12-oz beers are just $2 and Lagunitas craft beer is $5 on the Toyota Home Run Hill.

Friday, August 9 - River Cats vs. Memphis Redbirds:

- Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Raley Field gates will open to all fans at 6:00 p.m.

- Radio Broadcast: Live online at rivercats.com and on the River Cats radio affiliate Money 105.5 FM.

- Let Pablo Pitch Bobblehead Giveaway: The first 2,500 fans through the gates will receive a limited edition #LetPabloPitch bobblehead. Make sure you get here early if you want to take home everyone's favorite Panda!

- #OrangeFriday: Live music from La Noche Oskura and----- $2 off craft beers in the Knee Deep Alley from 5:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. and postgame fireworks!

Saturday, August 10 - River Cats vs. Nashville Sounds:

- Game Time: First pitch is at 7:07 p.m. Raley Field gates will open to all fans at 5:00 p.m.

- Television Broadcast: Live on CW31/KMAX. Coverage begins at 7:00 p.m.

- Radio Broadcast: Live online at rivercats.com and on the River Cats radio affiliate Money 105.5 FM.

- Community Night: Help us celebrate the Sacramento community, both pregame and in-game with Raley's and various local partners. All proceeds from the Raley's Tailgate will be donated to the River Cats Foundation and Raley's Food for Families. Find all the details and sign up here.

- Saturday Night Fireworks, presented by Sutter Health: Enjoy a themed fireworks show following every Saturday night game.

- Food Truck: Kado Asian Grill and New Bite food trucks will be on the Toyota Home Run Hill.

Sunday, August 11 - Dorados vs. Vihuelas de Nashville:

- Game Time: First pitch is at 1:05 p.m. Raley Field gates will open to all fans at 12:00 p.m.

- Radio Broadcast: Live online at rivercats.com and on the River Cats radio affiliate Money 105.5 FM.

- Raley's Something Extra Sundays: Fans who bring a canned food donation of two items will receive a $5 food and beverage voucher for use at Raley Field food and beverage storefronts and portables.

- Dorados de Sacramento: The River Cats will take the field as the Dorados de Sacramento and the ballpark will be filled with music, dancing, and fun for all. Also, in honor of the final Dorados game of the season, there will be a special Dorados cap auction benefitting the River Cats Foundation.

- Sunday Funday: Sunday Funday features pregame player autographs, face painters, and Bowlero Run the Bases after the game.

Monday, August 12 - River Cats vs. Nashville Sounds:

- Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Raley Field gates will open to all fans at 6:00 p.m.

- Radio Broadcast: Live online at rivercats.com and on the River Cats radio affiliate Money 105.5 FM.

- Baseball Bingo Monday: Each play on the field corresponds to a square on your River Cats Baseball Bingo card.

Tuesday, August 13 - River Cats vs. Nashville Sounds:

- Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Raley Field gates will open to all fans at 6:00 p.m.

- Radio Broadcast: Live online at rivercats.com and on the River Cats radio affiliate Money 105.5 FM at 6:00 p.m.

- Family Value Tuesday: Enjoy $1 hot dogs, $1 ice cream cups, and $1 Merlino's for Toyota Family Value Tuesdays.

Tickets are still available for all games and can be purchased online at rivercats.com, over the phone by calling (916) 371-HITS (4487), emailing tickets@rivercats.com, or by visiting the Tri Counties Bank Ticket Office at Raley Field.

