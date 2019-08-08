Isotopes, Vitalent to Hold Blood Drive Monday
August 8, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release
The Albuquerque Isotopes, in conjunction with Vitalent Blood Services (pronounced vie- talent) will host a mobile blood drive during this Monday's (Aug. 12) Isotopes game vs. the Round Rock Express to support our neighbors in El Paso.
The mobile donation center will be set up in the Fun Zone area of Isotopes Park, located behind the Berm in right field. Fans donating blood will receive a ticket voucher for any remaining 2019 Isotopes home game.
Donations will begin when gates open on Monday at 5:30 p.m. and last throughout the game.
