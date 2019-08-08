Brugman Back on Track, Tacoma Drops Second-Straight to Dodgers

Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Tacoma Rainiers News Release





Oklahoma City, OK - Outfielder Jaycob Brugman went 2-for-4 with an RBI double for Tacoma, but the Rainiers dropped their second straight to the Oklahoma City Dodgers on Thursday, 7-3.

Brugman locked up the only Tacoma (52-64) RBI when he doubled home Ian Miller in the top of the fifth, knotting the score, 3-3. The 27-year-old has hit safely in 12 of his last 17 games, improving his average to .282, while ranking at a .306 over that span.

The Rainiers secured the first run of the game when Miller raced home off a wild pitch in the top of the first from Dodgers (54-61) starter Rob Zastryzny. The outfielder went 2-for-3 with two runs and two stolen bases.

Miller's stolen bags helped maintain his PCL league lead at 29, ahead of fellow Tacoma speedster Tim Lopes (26). His 29th bag moves his up on Tacoma's career leaderboard with 72, holding sole possession of third place in a Rainiers uniform.

In the top of the third, Chris Mariscal scored off of another wild pitch by Zastryzny, narrowing the deficit, 3-2.

Mike Wright made the start for Tacoma and surrendered three runs across four innings and collected five punchouts, but was let off the hook with the loss with Brugman's RBI double in the fifth.

Right-hander Darin Gilles (0-2) was charged with the loss when he went 1 2/3 frames of one-run ball, surrendering Tacoma's lead. Gerson Bautista took over on the mound with two outs in the bottom of the sixth and allowed an inherited runner to score. The righty gave up three runs across 1/3 of an inning.

Southpaw Taylor Guilbeau made his third relief appearance for the Rainiers on Thursday, allowing no runs in 1 1/3 innings before sidewinder Aaron Northcraft spun 2/3 frames of scoreless baseball.

The Rainiers will play for their first win of the series against the Oklahoma City Dodgers on Friday at 5:05 p.m. PDT. Right-hander Darren McCaughan (0-4, 9.72) will make his fifth start with Tacoma as the Dodgers roll out southpaw Logan Bawcom (0-1, 4.26) at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Mike Curto will have full coverage on South Sound Talk 850 with audio streaming available on the Tacoma Rainiers TuneIn Radio Network.

