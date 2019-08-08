Albuquerque Downs San Antonio in 10
August 8, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release
Isotopes 9 (48-68), Missions 8 (72-44) - Isotopes Park - Albuquerque, N.M.
AT THE DISH: The Isotopes walked off over the Missions after a costly throwing error from Missions pitcher Taylor Williams in the 10th ... Three Isotopes finished the night with three hits ... Drew Weeks was 3-for-5 with three runs scored, two doubles and a home run ... Roberto Ramos went 3-for-5 with two runs scored, a double and two RBI ... Noel Cuevas remained hot at the plate, finishing the night 3-for-4 with a double ... Drew Butera drove home three runs, connecting on a bases loaded double.
TOEING THE RUBBER: Isotopes starter Chris Rusin took a no-decision, allowing six runs over 6.0 innings on the hill ... Phillip Diehl surrendered one run over his inning of work ... DJ Johnson yielded a run over 2.0 innings on the hill and also drew a walk in a rare plate appearance ... Yency Almonte earned the win, tossing a scoreless 10th inning.
TOPES TIDBITS: The Isotopes are now 4-4 in extra-inning contests, including going 2-2 at home ... Albuquerque was down 6-1 entering the sixth inning and scores six runs in the bottom half of the frame.
ON DECK: San Antonio Missions at Albuquerque Isotopes, 6:35 p.m. MT, Isotopes Park ... Science Night Jersey Auction ... Backpacks for the first 3,000 fans courtesy of Wells Fargo
PROBABLES: Isotopes: RHP Tim Melville (8-5, 5.42), Missions: RHP Zack Brown (2-6, 5.49)
