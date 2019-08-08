Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (48-65) at Fresno Grizzlies (54-61)

Game #114: Nashville Sounds (48-65) at Fresno Grizzlies (54-61)

Pitching Matchup: LHP Brock Burke (0-0, ---) vs. RHP Scott Copeland (4-5, 6.62)

First Pitch: 9:05 CST

Radio: 97.5 FM

TV: MiLB TV

From the Notes

Brock Burke: 23-year-old Brock Burke starts game two for the Sounds tonight. The left-hander is making his Triple-A debut after being promoted from Double-A Frisco yesterday. The southpaw went 3-5 with a 3.18 ERA in 9 starts with the Roughriders in 2019. He also made one minor league rehab start with the AZL Rangers (June 17) and Single-A Hickory (June 24). Burke's last start was on August 2 on the road in Amarillo. He earned his third win of the season and went 6.0 innings against the Sod Poodles. He allowed 1 run on 5 hits in Frisco's 5-2 win. Burke didn't walk a batter and struck out 7. Over his last three starts, Burke has allowed only 2 earned runs on 12 hits in 16 2/3 innings while recording 20 strikeouts. Burke was acquired in a three-team trade from the Tampa Bay Rays on December 21, 2018. He spent the 2018 season with Advanced-A Charlotte and Double-A Montgomery where he went 9-6 with a 3.08 ERA in 25 games (22 starts). MLB Pipeline names Burke as the Rangers #7 prospect. Tampa Bay drafted him in the 3rd round of the 2014 MLB Draft out of Evergreen (CO) High School.

Powerful Words of Wisdom: Patrick Wisdom's monster game last night was his team-leading third multi-homer game of the season and the ninth in his career. Wisdom's three-hit game matched his season high and was the 30th three-hit game of his career. He also matched a season-high with three runs scored, the 10th time he has had three runs in a game in his career. Wisdom's four RBI was a season-high, just one shy of his career-high five. Since June 18, Wisdom has hit 16 home runs in 38 games, the second-most in the Pacific Coast League behind only Jared Walsh of Salt Lake with 18.

18 Knocks: Last night's 18-hit barrage matched Nashville's single-game high in 2019. They also had 18 hits on June 25 at Memphis and June 22 at New Orleans.

Triple Double: Leadoff man Zack Granite placed his name in the record book last night with a pair of triples. Granite is the 14th player to have two triples in a game for the Sounds, and first since Jorge Mateo accomplished the feat on July 24, 2018 at Las Vegas.

Granite's 4x4 Night: Zack Granite notched his team-high fourth 4-hit game of the season last night. His four 4-hit games represent over half of Nashville's seven individual 4-hit games. Granite scored 4 runs for the second time this year and is the only Sounds player to do so in 2019.

Pacific Conference Parks: Last night was Nashville's eighth game of the season in a Pacific Conference Park. The Sounds had a seven-game road trip to Reno and Tacoma from June 4-10. In the eight games, they have scored 50 runs on 86 hits with 28 extra-base hits. They are averaging 6.25 runs per game and 10.75 hits per game.

What's the word around Nashville?

Louisville Baseball (@LouisvilleBSB)

Louisville Baseball Pro Ball Daily Leaders (August 7th) @FutureIs_Bright (@missionsmilb) @Brendan_mckay38 (@RaysBaseball) @Nick_Solak (@nashvillesounds) @drewellis10 (@jacksongenerals) #L1C4 | #ProCards

John Blake (@RangerBlake)

Texas has traded catcher Adam Moore to the Kansas City Royals organization. He will be assigned from Nashville to Omaha. Tim Federowicz is now active in Nashville.

