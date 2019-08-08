De Goti, Express Pound Chihuahuas

August 8, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release





Round Rock infielder Alex De Goti hit for the cycle in the Express' 20-12 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas Wednesday night. It was the first cycle against El Paso since Fresno's J.D. Davis on May 17, 2018. The Express scored at least one run in all nine innings.

Aderlin Rodriguez went 3-for-4 with two home runs and four RBIs for the Chihuahuas. El Paso struck four home runs in the game, moving the team's season total to 226, five shy of tying the modern era Pacific Coast League record for homers in a season. Ty France went 4-for-5 in the loss, moving his league-leading batting average to .399.

Austin Allen and Rodriguez hit back-to-back home runs in the first inning, El Paso's first set of back-to-back homers since July 19th at Albuquerque (Seth Mejias-Brean and Esteban Quiroz). Round Rock's 23 hits were the most allowed in a game by El Paso this season.

Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/express-vs-chihuahuas/2019/08/07/579469#game_state=live,game_tab=,game=579469

Team Records: Round Rock (69-45), El Paso (66-49)

Next Game: Thursday, 7:05 pm at Southwest University Park. Round Rock LHP Kent Emanuel (6-1, 3.98) vs. El Paso LHP Jerry Keel (7-7, 7.46). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from August 8, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.