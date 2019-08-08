Garlick Homers Dodgers into Lead in 7-3 Win

Oklahoma City - Kyle Garlick hit a three-run homer in the sixth inning to break a tie and help send the Oklahoma City Dodgers to a 7-3 win Thursday night against the Tacoma Rainiers at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

The Dodgers and Rainiers were tied, 3-3, heading into the bottom of the sixth inning before the Dodgers scored four runs with two outs to take the lead for good.

Oklahoma City's bullpen then held the Rainiers to just two hits over the final 4.0 innings, with Dennis Santana (5-9) picking up the win by retiring all three batters he faced in the sixth inning.

With the win, the Dodgers (54-61) took a 2-0 lead in their three-game series against Tacoma.

Tacoma (52-64) grabbed the game's first lead.

Ian Miller led off the game with a walk and eventually came around to score on a wild pitch to put Tacoma in front, 1-0.

Drew Jackson gave the Dodgers a 2-1 lead in the second inning when he lined a two-run single into center field.

Tacoma tacked on another run via a wild pitch in the top of the third inning to tie the game, 2-2.

Garlick led off the bottom of the third inning with a double and later scored on a wild pitch to put the Dodgers in front, 3-2.

Tacoma's Jaycob Brugman hit a RBI double to the wall in right field to tie the game, 3-3, in the fifth inning.

The Dodgers then scored four runs with two outs in the sixth inning.

Garlick belted a three-run homer out to center field to push the Dodgers into a 6-3 lead. The home run was Garlick's 20th home run of the season as the Dodgers have now homered in 27 of their last 29 games. Garlick finished with a team-high three hits and three RBI.

Connor Joe later tacked on a run via a RBI double for a 7-3 Dodgers advantage.

Dodgers starting pitcher Rob Zastryzny allowed three runs and nine hits over 5.0 innings with two walks, two wild pitches and did not record a strikeout. Santana combined with Tyler Thornburg, Jaime Schultz and Kevin Quackenbush with four scoreless innings to close out the game for OKC.

Darin Gillies (0-2) was charged with the loss, allowing one run and two hits over 1.2 innings. He did not issue a walk and recorded three strikeouts.

