OKC Dodgers Game Notes - August 8, 2019

August 8, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release





Tacoma Rainiers (52-63) vs. Oklahoma City Dodgers (53-61)

Game #115 of 140/Home #52 of 70 (22-29)

Pitching Probables: TAC-RHP Mike Wright (1-2, 3.72) vs. OKC-LHP Rob Zastryzny (3-4, 6.64)

Thursday, August 8, 2019 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM AM-1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio - Alex Freedman

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers try to take a 2-0 lead in their series against the Tacoma Rainiers at 7:05 p.m. on a $2 Thursday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. With last night's win, the Dodgers are now 9-3 in their last 12 home games.

Last Game: The Dodgers scored in each of the first four innings and hit three home runs on the way to a 7-4 win Wednesday night against Tacoma at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Tacoma built a 4-1 lead in the top of the second inning before the Dodgers scored the game's final six runs. Former Dodger Daniel Castro homered in the first inning to put Tacoma in front, 1-0, but Gavin Lux led off the bottom of the inning with a home run to tie the game. The Rainiers led off the second inning with back-to-back singles before Chris Mariscal connected on a three-run homer for a 4-1 Tacoma lead. Zach McKinstry belted a two-run homer out to center field in the bottom of the second inning to cut Tacoma's lead to 4-3. In his next at-bat, McKinstry lined a two-run double in the bottom of the third inning to put the Dodgers in front for the first time, 5-4. Austin Barnes homered in a fifth straight game for a 6-4 Dodgers advantage in the fourth inning. A RBI double by Jedd Gyorko in the sixth inning extended OKC's lead to 7-4. Dodgers starting pitcher J.D. Martin (3-0) allowed four runs on six hits over 5.2 innings in the win. He issued seven walks - the most by an OKC pitcher this season - and recorded two strikeouts. Relievers Victor Gonzalez and Dylan Floro combined for 2.1 scoreless frames before Josh Sborz closed out the game with a scoreless ninth inning for his third save of the season. Tacoma starting pitcher Nabil Crismatt (0-4) was charged with the loss.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Rob Zastryzny (3-4) makes his 15th start and 17th appearance of the season for OKC tonight...Zastryzny was charged with the loss in his last start Aug. 3 in Las Vegas, tying his season-high with eight runs allowed on seven hits, including two homers, over 4.1 innings. He issued five walks and did not record a strikeout. The five walks tied a career-high mark and were the most he's allowed since June 15, 2016 with Iowa at Colorado Springs...Prior to the start in Las Vegas, Zastryzny's previous three starts all came with Double-A Tulsa. He most recently pitched for the Drillers July 27, picking up the win while tossing 7.0 scoreless innings at Midland, allowing three hits and two walks with nine strikeouts...The lefty had been on a roll before his bumpy outing in Las Vegas, as he had allowed just two earned runs (eight total runs) over 24.2 IP while holding opponents to a .187 average to go along with a 1.01 WHIP over his previous four starts between OKC and Tulsa...Zastryzny spent the first six seasons of his career in the Chicago Cubs organization and was selected by the Cubs in the second round of the 2013 MLB Draft from the University of Missouri...He played the majority of 2018 with Iowa (33 games) and made six appearances with Chicago...Tonight is Zastryzny's first career appearance against Tacoma.

Against the Rainiers: 2019: 1-0 2018: 2-1 All-time: 49-50 At OKC: 30-19 The Rainiers come to Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark for the lone series of the season between the Dodgers and Tacoma and the Rainiers' first trip to OKC since 2017...The Dodgers won last season's series in the Evergreen State, 2-1, as OKC won the first two games by a combined score of 9-3 before the Rainiers avoided a series sweep with an emphatic win in the series finale, defeating OKC, 13-1...When the teams last met at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark for four games in 2017, the Rainiers won the first two games before the Dodgers took the final two meetings...The Dodgers are 1-0-4 in their last five series against the Rainiers in OKC and last lost a home set to Tacoma in 2007 (1-3)...Prior to OKC winning last season's series, the teams split their previous three season series, with Tacoma last winning a set against OKC in 2014 at Tacoma (4-0).

Luxury Tax: Gavin Lux has notched back-to-back three-hit games and has reached base eight times over the last two games, going 6-for-9 with a homer, two doubles and two walks. Lux has now reached base safely in each of his first 31 Triple-A games, hitting safely in 29 of those games. Including his time with Double-A Tulsa, Lux has reached base safely in 44 consecutive games. He owns the longest current on-base streak in the PCL, and the 31-game streak is the tied for fourth-longest in the league overall this season...Since joining OKC June 27, Lux is batting .458 (60x131) with a .539 OBP, .855 SLG and 1.394 OPS. The shortstop has 18 multi-hit games, 28 extra-base hits, 31 RBI and 43 runs scored. During that time, Lux's AVG, OBP, hits, runs scored and 112 total bases are the best among all players in the domestic Minors or Majors, while his OPS and extra-base hits are second and his SLG is third...He was named PCL Player of the Month for July earlier this week becoming the first OKC player to receive a PCL monthly honor since MLBAM began officially keeping track of the awards in 2010...Between OKC and Tulsa, Lux is now batting .362 and is tied with Albuquerque's Yonathan Daza for second overall in the Minors with 141 hits, trailing High-A Lancaster's Matt Hearn by just one hit.

Austin's Powers: Austin Barnes has homered in five straight games, and over that time he is 10-for-22 (.455) with a double, five homers, 11 RBI and six runs scored. Over the last three games, Barnes has tallied seven hits and eight RBI...Barnes is the second OKC player this season to homer in at least five consecutive games, joining Will Smith, who went deep in five straight June 12-17...In his eight games since being optioned to OKC, Barnes is batting .333 (11x33) with 11 RBI. He slashed .196/.288/.328 in 70 games with the Los Angeles Dodgers this season, with five homers and 23 RBI.

Dinger Details: OKC has now homered at least once in 26 of their last 28 games, totaling 67 homers during the stretch. Since July 1, the Dodgers have hit the second-most homers in all of professional baseball (74 HR), trailing only Las Vegas (83 HR). The Dodgers have gone deep at least twice in 16 of the last 21 games (58 HR) and have hit at least three homers in 10 of the last 18 games. The recent stretch of home run success included a streak of homering in 16 consecutive games July 5-24 - the second-longest streak in team history since OKC rejoined the PCL in 1998 and longest since 1999...On the other hand, the OKC pitching staff has allowed at least one homer in 17 of the last 18 games, for a total of 40 homers, including two or more homers in eight of the last 11 games (27 HR)...The Dodgers have already established single-season team records with 174 homers hit (previously 171 in 2005) and 160 homers allowed (previously 153 in 2004).

On the Mend: Jedd Gyorko joined OKC yesterday as he continues his Major League rehab assignment and went 2-for-5 with a double and RBI. He was placed on the Injured List June 8 and transferred to the 60-Day Injured List July 30 with a lower back strain and started his rehab assignment with two games for Double-A Tulsa. The infielder was acquired by the Los Angeles Dodgers at the trade deadline July 31 from the St. Louis Cardinals.

On Strike: The Dodgers' pitching staff paces the PCL with 1,065 strikeouts and has 25 more strikeouts than second-place Sacramento, which has pitched 39.1 more innings than OKC...The Dodgers are on pace for 1,308 strikeouts this season, which would surpass the current team record of 1,277 set in 2017...However, the team has not recorded a double-digit strikeout game in five straight for its second-longest drought of the season.

Around the Horn: Last night marked the team's 11th win this season when trailing by at least three runs...The Dodgers are 9-3 over their last 12 home games after going 13-26 through the first 39 games at The Brick...The Dodgers have turned eight double plays over the last three games...Connor Joe enters today sixth in the PCL with a .425 OBP and tied for fourth with 60 walks. Since June 27, he is second in the PCL in walks (27), second in runs (38) and tied for fourth in RBI (33)...DJ Peters has reached base safely in 34 of 35 games with OKC and in 47 of his last 48 games overall...In 22 games since the All-Star Break, Kyle Garlick is slashing .390/.429/.805 with 17 extra-base hits, seven homers and 15 RBI. During his current five-game hitting streak, Garlick is 9-for-22 with four extra-base hits and five RBI...Zach McKinstry set a career high with four RBI last night. He is 6-for-13 over his first three games with OKC...OKC starting pitchers over the last six games have combined to allow 34 runs and 44 hits, including 13 homers, over 29.0 innings with opponents batting .355 (44x124). The unit has 19 walks against 18 strikeouts and a 2.17 WHIP.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from August 8, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.