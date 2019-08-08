Road Trip Starts with Nine-Run Win for Sounds

August 8, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Nashville Sounds News Release





FRESNO - The Nashville Sounds opened their California road trip with a 12-2 blowout at Fresno. Zack Granite recorded four hits in the game and Patrick Wisdom hit two two-run home runs.

Granite's first-of-four hits came in the first at bat of the game when he hit a leadoff triple. Andy Ibanez hit him in on a sacrifice fly to give Nashville a 1-0 lead in the first.

Two more runs scored in the third inning for the Sounds. Granite hit his second triple of the game and was knocked in again by Ibanez on a single. He would later score on a Nick Solak single to push Nashville's lead to 3-0.

Fresno scored their only two runs in the bottom of the third inning. Yadiel Hernandez hit his 23rd homerun of the season to trail the Sounds 3-4.

Nashville would score nine runs over the next four innings, including a four-spot in the fourth inning. Granite had an RBI bunt single that scored Wisdom. Ibanez followed Granite with an RBI double and Ronald Guzman hammered to plate the third and fourth run of the inning.

Wisdom would hit his first two-run home run in the fifth inning. During the next at bat, Grizzlies pitcher Ronald Pena would be ejected for throwing near batter Jett Bandy's head. His manager Randy Knorr was also ejected in an effort to defend Pena.

Guzman would hit an RBI double in the seventh inning and Wisdom hit a second two-run home run in the eighth to give the Sounds the eventual 12-2 win.

Game two of the series is tomorrow at 9:05 p.m., where left-hander Brock Burke will make his Triple-A debut for Nashwille. Right-hander Scott Copeland (4-5, 6.62) will make the start for Fresno.

Post-Game Notes

With tonight's 12-2 win, the Sounds increase to 48-65 in 2019.

The 18 hits tied for the most hits the Sounds recorded this season. They last had 18 hits on June 25 at Memphis.

The nine-run win was the biggest run differential won by the Sounds this season. Their largest wins were seven-run victories versus Oklahoma City on June 30 (13-6) and at New Orleans on June 22 (10-3).

Patrick Wisdom hit his 21st and 22nd home runs of the season tonight. He has 16 home runs in his last 37 games (since June 18, game 2). That ranks second in the Pacific Coast League in that span (Salt Lake's Jared Walsh, 18).

Jake Petricka, Kyle Bird and Shane Carle combined for three shutout innings, allowing just one unearned run and recorded five strikeous.

The 2019 season is the 42nd in Nashville Sounds franchise history and first as the Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers. Single-game tickets are available now by calling (615) 690-4487 or by visiting www.nashvillesounds.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from August 8, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.