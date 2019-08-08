Grizzlies out of tune in 12-3 defeat to Sounds

Fresno, California - The Nashville Sounds (48-65) played all the right notes in a 12-3 win over the Fresno Grizzlies (54-61) Wednesday night from Chukchansi Park. Nashville collected 18 hits and plated a run in six of nine innings. Sounds starter Seth Maness (7-4, win) enjoyed the offense as he hurled six solid frames. He allowed two runs and struck out six.

The top three of the Nashville lineup combined for 10 hits, seven RBI and seven runs. Leadoff batter Zack Granite laced two triples and scored four runs. Andy Ibanez supplied RBI in his first three plate appearances, which included a double in the fourth. Ronald Guzman demolished a pitch to right field, a two-run missile after the Ibanez double. The other Sounds star was right fielder Patrick Wisdom who belted a pair of two-run longballs in the victory. Wisdom concluded the evening with four RBI and three runs.

Fresno recorded 11 hits in the loss. Alec Keller mustered four of those, a season-high for him. It was the 13th four-hit contest by a Grizzly player in 2019. Yadiel Hernandez added two hits, including his 23rd wallop of the year. Hernandez had two of the three Fresno RBI. Carter Kieboom tallied the other one in the ninth. He has reached base safely in 27 of his last 29 affairs. Righty George Kontos tossed a scoreless ninth, his seventh consecutive game without allowing a run. J.J. Hoover (4-5) suffered the decision for the Grizzlies.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Washington Nationals)

- LF Yadiel Hernandez (2-5, HR, 2 RBI, R)

- RF Alec Keller (4-5, 2B, R)

- 1B Jake Noll (2-5)

Top Performers: Nashville Sounds (Texas Rangers)

- RF Patrick Wisdom (3-4, 2 HR, 4 RBI, 3 R, BB, SB)

- 1B Ronald Guzman (3-5, HR, 2B, 3 RBI, R)

- CF Zack Granite (4-6, 2 3B, RBI, 4 R)

- 3B Andy Ibanez (3-4, 2B, 3 RBI, 2 R)

Tomorrow's Matchup

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT) RADIO/TV

Thursday August 8 Nashville Sounds (Home) RHP Scott Copeland (Fresno) vs. LHP Brock Burke (Nashville) 7:05 p.m. KRDU 1130 AM / MiLB.TV

ON THAT FRES-NOTE: After two frames of work on Wednesday, Grizzlies reliever Derek Self has issued 11 walks in 63 and one-third innings pitched this season. He has not allowed multiple walks during any of his 39 outings (one start). Self has been with Fresno since opening day.

Pacific Coast League Stories from August 8, 2019

